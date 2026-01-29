Weeks of torrential rain across parts of southern Africa have caused widespread destruction. More than 100 people have been killed across Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe, while thousands of homes have been washed away or badly damaged.

In Xai-Xai, the capital of Gaza province and one of the worst-hit areas, officials have warned residents to stay alert as floodwaters spread into homes and streets. Many families are being evacuated to higher ground, while emergency teams work to limit further loss of life.

As severe flooding continues to batter southern Mozambique, crocodiles have been spotted in submerged towns, with authorities confirming that at least three people are believed to have been killed in attacks.

Large areas of farmland have been destroyed, raising concerns about food shortages in the months ahead. The crisis has been worsened by controlled water releases from dams, carried out to prevent structural collapse.

Beyond the immediate danger, the floods have triggered a deepening humanitarian emergency. According to the World Food Programme and UNICEF, more than 700,000 people have been affected, with children making up over half of those impacted.

In Mozambique alone, authorities said 13 deaths have been reported so far, three of which were linked to crocodile attacks as rivers burst their banks and wildlife moved into flooded communities.

More than 50,000 people displaced to temporary shelters are now facing limited or no basic health services, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks as floodwaters linger.

The World Health Organization has warned that health services in Gaza and Maputo provinces have been severely disrupted. At least 44 health facilities have been damaged or destroyed, leaving tens of thousands without access to care.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.