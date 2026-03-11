GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Israel launches new strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

Beirut's southern suburbs hit again amid escalating conflict

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A building in Beirut's southern suburbs collapsed in a gigantic cloud of smoke and dust on Friday, an AFP photographer reported, as two strikes attributed to Israel hit the Hezbollah bastion. File photo.
A building in Beirut's southern suburbs collapsed in a gigantic cloud of smoke and dust on Friday, an AFP photographer reported, as two strikes attributed to Israel hit the Hezbollah bastion. File photo.
AFP

Israel staged new attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday, Lebanese state media reported, with the Israeli army saying it was again targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war last week when Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

Israel, which kept up strikes targeting Hezbollah despite a 2024 ceasefire, has since launched attacks across Lebanon and sent ground troops into border areas.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said "the Israeli enemy launched a violent raid" on Beirut's southern suburbs, where Hezbollah holds sway. AFPTV's live footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the area.

The Israeli military said in a statement it "has begun strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure" in the area.

It reiterated on Tuesday its call for residents to evacuate the southern suburbs.

Hezbollah said in separate statements on Tuesday that its fighters had attacked Israeli troops near the southern border towns of Khiam and Odaisseh, and launched rockets at Israel including at a "missile defence site" south of Haifa.

It later said it was engaging an Israeli force near the border town of Aitaroun "with light and medium weapons".

Lebanese authorities said Tuesday that 759,300 people had been registered as displaced, with 122,600 staying in shelters.

The health ministry on Wednesday said that "successive raids launched by the Israeli enemy" on the southern town of Qana, Tyre district, killed five people and wounded five others.

In Hennawiyeh, Tyre district, the ministry said the night prior that an Israeli strike wounded two people, and a follow-up attack killed them, along with a rescuer who came to the scene.

A strike on Zalaya in the southeast killed one, per the ministry.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

An incoming projectile explodes over the water as Israel issues a nationwide alert following its strikes on Iran, in Haifa Bay, northern Israel, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Israel's Haifa base targeted with missiles: Hezbollah

2m read
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the offices of Al-Qard al-Hassan, a Hezbollah-linked financial institution, in the city of Baalbeck in Lebanon's Bekaa valley.

Lebanon bans Hezbollah activities amid Israeli attacks

3m read
Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs after warning

Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs after warning

1m read
Motorists leave villages in southern Lebanon through the coastal city of Sidon on March 2, 2026.

Israel kills 31 in Lebanon, vows to expand strikes

3m read