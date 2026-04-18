GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
IPL

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Gerald Coetzee after Payne injury blow

South African pacer joins the squad as SRH look to steady campaign

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
South Africa's Gerald Coetzee
South Africa's Gerald Coetzee
AFP

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, replacing England’s David Payne, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Payne featured in two matches this season and picked up two wickets before being sidelined. The franchise moved quickly to bring in Coetzee as cover, adding pace and experience to their bowling attack.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Experienced replacement

Coetzee has represented South Africa across all formats, with four Tests, 14 ODIs and 18 T20Is to his name. He has taken 67 international wickets so far, underlining his growing reputation as a strike bowler.

The 23-year-old is no stranger to the IPL, having previously played for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, where he claimed 15 wickets in 14 matches.

SRH season so far

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a mixed start to their campaign, winning two of their first five matches. They currently sit fifth on the table with a net run rate of +0.576.

The addition of Coetzee is expected to strengthen their bowling options as they push to improve consistency in the second half of the season.

Related Topics:
IPL-Hyderabad

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pat Cummins

Cummins set for IPL return after back injury recovery

1m read
David Payne

David Payne ruled out of IPL 2026 with ankle injury

1m read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match against Mumbai Indians, in Mumbai, on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Why was Tim David fined during the RCB vs MI IPL clash?

1m read
Rilee Rossouw’s IPL vs PSL comparison grabs attention

Rilee Rossouw’s IPL vs PSL comparison grabs attention

3m read