South African pacer joins the squad as SRH look to steady campaign
Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, replacing England’s David Payne, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury.
Payne featured in two matches this season and picked up two wickets before being sidelined. The franchise moved quickly to bring in Coetzee as cover, adding pace and experience to their bowling attack.
Coetzee has represented South Africa across all formats, with four Tests, 14 ODIs and 18 T20Is to his name. He has taken 67 international wickets so far, underlining his growing reputation as a strike bowler.
The 23-year-old is no stranger to the IPL, having previously played for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, where he claimed 15 wickets in 14 matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a mixed start to their campaign, winning two of their first five matches. They currently sit fifth on the table with a net run rate of +0.576.
The addition of Coetzee is expected to strengthen their bowling options as they push to improve consistency in the second half of the season.