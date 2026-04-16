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Pat Cummins set for IPL return after back injury recovery

SRH captain likely to rejoin squad ahead of Rajasthan Royals clash

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins
ANI

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins is set to return to the Indian Premier League 2026 after recovering from a back injury, giving the team a timely lift in the middle of the season.

Cummins had travelled to Australia earlier this month for further checks on a lower back injury that had kept him out of action for several months. The issue first surfaced during Australia’s tour of the West Indies last year and ruled him out of most of the home season.

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According to ESPNcricinfo, the recent scans in Sydney have confirmed that the injury has healed, clearing the fast bowler to resume competitive cricket. Cummins is expected to rejoin the SRH squad soon and is targeting a comeback on April 25, when the team faces Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

The Australian all-rounder also hinted at his return through a social media post, suggesting he will be back in India shortly.

In his absence, SRH have had a mixed run this season, managing two wins from five matches. Ishan Kishan has led the side in the interim, with Cummins staying in touch with the team during his recovery.

His return comes at an important stage of the tournament, with SRH aiming to build momentum and strengthen their chances of reaching the playoffs.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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