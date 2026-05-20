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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers revealed – see if you hit the jackpot

Several participants claimed prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260520

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260520
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260520

Dubai: The Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday has seen numerous players winning cash prizes, while the top jackpot remained unclaimed.

In Draw No. 260520, the winning numbers for the Days section were 19, 29, 7, 20, 22, and 4, with the selected Months section number being 9.

Additionally, three residents have each secured Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category. 

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were DR9418148, AV2003308, and AK0935418.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

The highly anticipated Dh30 million grand prize has went unclaimed in this draw, as did the Dh5 million second prize. Both amounts will now roll over to the next draw.

Moreover, there have been no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category in this round. Typically, several participants win the Dh100,000 third prize by matching five ‘Days’ numbers and one ‘Month’ number.

Next draw on May 23

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf. 

The next UAE Lottery draw is scheduled for Saturday, May 23, as part of its twice-weekly schedule, giving players another chance to win life-changing prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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