Several participants claimed prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260520
Dubai: The Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday has seen numerous players winning cash prizes, while the top jackpot remained unclaimed.
In Draw No. 260520, the winning numbers for the Days section were 19, 29, 7, 20, 22, and 4, with the selected Months section number being 9.
Additionally, three residents have each secured Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were DR9418148, AV2003308, and AK0935418.
The highly anticipated Dh30 million grand prize has went unclaimed in this draw, as did the Dh5 million second prize. Both amounts will now roll over to the next draw.
Moreover, there have been no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category in this round. Typically, several participants win the Dh100,000 third prize by matching five ‘Days’ numbers and one ‘Month’ number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw is scheduled for Saturday, May 23, as part of its twice-weekly schedule, giving players another chance to win life-changing prizes.