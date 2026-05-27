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Historic Eid draw crowns first-ever UAE Lottery Dh30m winner

Several participants secure prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260527

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260527
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260527

Dubai: History has been made in this year's Eid Al Adha as the UAE Lottery has crowned its first-ever grand prize winner, with one lucky participant taking home a staggering Dh30 million grand prize.

In its Wednesday’s draw, a number of players have taken home cash rewards.

During Draw No. 260527, the winning numbers from the Days section were 20, 9, 4, 22, 24, and 18, while the selected Months section number was 8.

Moreover, three participants have each walked away with Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CI5957759, DN9074079, and DC7968428.

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First-ever grand prize winner

In a first for the UAE Lottery, one ticket holder has bagged a life-changing Dh30 million jackpot this Eid.

On the other hand, the Dh5 million second prize has went unclaimed.

Meanwhile, there have been no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category during this draw. Usually, multiple players claim the Dh100,000 reward by matching five ‘Days’ numbers along with one ‘Month’ number.

Next draw on May 30

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each of you,” said show host Diala Makki.

The next UAE Lottery draw is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, as part of its twice-weekly format, offering players another chance to win life-changing prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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