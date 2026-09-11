Abdullah Al Hammadi will lead the Settlement and Execution Sector at Dubai Courts
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has appointed Abdullah Ahmed Mohammed Al Rais Al Hammadi as Executive Director of the Settlement and Execution Sector at Dubai Courts.
The appointment was made under Dubai Executive Council Decision No. 59 of 2026, issued by Sheikh Hamdan in his capacity as Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Abdullah Al Hammadi to senior Dubai Courts roleThe decision will take effect on October 19, 2026, and will be published in Dubai’s Official Gazette.