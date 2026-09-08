Sheikh Hamdan shared the casual family moment with followers on his Instagram account
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has shared a heartwarming family photograph on Instagram bringing together father, son and grandson.
Sheikh Hamdan posted the casual image on his Instagram account.
The photograph shows Sheikh Hamdan standing beside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as Sheikh Hamdan’s son stands between them.
Taken in an outdoor setting, the image captures an informal family moment away from official engagements, bringing together grandfather, father and son in a single frame.
Sheikh Hamdan regularly uses Instagram to share glimpses of family life alongside posts documenting his official engagements, sporting interests and activities across Dubai.