Trump threatens Iran with ‘hell’ while revealing ‘very good’ talks at UN

Hours after US President Donald Trump made a public threat of annihilating Iran, the Islamic Republic's Armed forces has responded with its own warning to the American forces in the region.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and Khatam Al-Anbya Central Headquarters announced that the hostile statements and repeated threats against Iran by the US president, serve merely as a tool for domestic propaganda rather than being grounded in the realities on the ground, reported IRNA.

They said in a statement such remarks reflect the strategic impasse facing the United States in its aggression against the Iranian nation. The statement emphasized that the repetition of baseless claims and threats, given the state of exhaustion of the US military, signals not strength, but rather strategic desperation.

The statement added that the US president's rhetoric does not alter the power calculus, nor will it ever compensate for the country's diminished standing in the new world order or its humiliating defeats in the war against Iran and the Resistance Front.

The statement further said that the Iranian President would in his address to the UNGA convey the message of the nation as well as the might of a strong and invincible Iran to the world.