Trump signs Russia-Iran sanctions law; Saudi Arabia on alert amid Houthi threat

The Trump administration says it has secured more than $1 billion in United Nations budget cuts, alongside reductions in headquarters staff and peacekeepers, as President Donald Trump prepares to address the General Assembly next week.

A senior US official told reporters that 3,000 headquarters positions were being trimmed and more than 25 per cent of peacekeepers worldwide were being sent home.

The administration presented the reductions as part of an effort to narrow the UN's work and concentrate its resources on peace and security. The briefing did not provide a breakdown of the savings, affected posts or peacekeeping missions.

"Over a billion dollars has now been cut out of the UN budget," the official said.

The official described the cuts as the first in the organisation's 80-year history and credited Trump and the secretary of state with driving the changes. That historical claim was not accompanied by supporting figures during the briefing.

"We call it having the UN on a diet," the official said.

The administration's argument is that the organisation has taken on too many responsibilities and should concentrate on resolving conflicts.