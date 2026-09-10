Iran rocked by explosions as Trump says US-Iran war won't end until after midterm elections

Iranian state media reported blasts in Qeshm Island, Sirik and Minab
Highlights
The United States continues to destroy suspected drug-trafficking vessels when necessary, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, while stressing that each operation is reviewed by lawyers and conducted under agreements with regional partners.
"Well, again, it depends; and we still blow up ships if need be," Rubio told reporters at the US Embassy in Quito, Ecuador, on Wednesday.
Rubio said the approach depended on the country, location of the vessel and threat involved. Many recent actions were joint operations conducted in the territorial waters of partner countries, he said.
"So it depends on the vessel; it depends on the threat it poses; it depends on where it's located," Rubio said.
The United States must follow the laws and procedures of partner countries while operating in their waters, he added.
"The important point is that these routes are being disrupted. These routes are being ended," he said.
Rubio said every target went through a legal review at the Department of War. Operational decisions were made on a case-by-case basis.
"So I think, really, it's a strike-by-strike or operation-by-operation determination," he said.
The Pentagon is examining how US forces could strike and destroy Iran’s deepest underground nuclear facilities, as satellite imagery shows construction accelerating at a suspected site beneath Pickaxe Mountain near the Natanz nuclear complex.
The planning and reported testing effort is tied to the Iran conflict and focuses on the problem of attacking facilities built far beneath rock and specifically designed to survive conventional airstrikes, according to three people familiar with the matter cited by CNN.
The US maintains operational plans for a potential strike on the mountain complex, but it remains unclear whether existing weapons such as the so-called " could penetrate deeply enough to destroy any nuclear-related assets inside.
A new analysis by the CSIS found that construction activity at Pickaxe Mountain in 2026 has been greater than at any point in the site’s documented history.
The project appears to have shifted from major excavation to probable internal construction and external reinforcement, CSIS said.
Hardliners in Iran including Hossein Shariatmadari, editor of Kayhan newspaper, accused former presidents Hassan Rouhani and Mohammad Khatami of redefining a war of national defence as a matter of political preference.
Shariatmadari said their calls for an honorable peace amounted to “dishonorable and humiliating surrender” that would hand the US and Israel an outcome they had not achieved through military pressure.
Shariatmadari urged Iran’s judicial and security authorities to investigate the former presidents’ statements.
His response illustrates the political sensitivity of advocating compromise during wartime in a system where the country’s senior leadership and security establishment retain decisive authority over foreign and defence policy.
Khatami, a reformist former president, has argued that Iran must protect its national interests and future. Rouhani’s invocation of the public’s will, however, has moved the argument into more contentious constitutional territory by raising whether citizens should directly influence the decision to keep fighting.
Former Iranian presidents Hassan Rouhani and Mohammad Khatami have called for an “honourable” end to Iran’s war with the US, opening a sharper political dispute over whether public opinion should influence decisions about continued confrontation.
Rouhani went further than Khatami by arguing that Iranian leaders should consider whether the public accepts the costs of a prolonged conflict.
His remarks have drawn criticism from hardline figures, who say questions of national defense cannot be put to a popular test while Iran is under attack, as per London-based International.
“Tell them that our plan is to fight the great powers of the world for another 20 years,” Rouhani said at a meeting with former officials.
“If the people say they accept this, very well, let us continue. But if the people do not accept it and show us another way, do we not want to accept it?”
Rouhani said Iran should follow the view of an “overwhelming majority” of its people and end the war “with honour” so it can rebuild the country, repair war damage and offer greater hope for young people and investors.
His proposal has been widely interpreted as support for some form of public consultation, potentially including a referendum, on whether to continue the conflict.
Brent crude settled above $100 a barrel Wednesday for the first time since late May after the US and Iran carried out their largest reciprocal wave of attacks on oil tankers and commercial vessels since their six-month conflict began.
Front-month Brent settled up $3.29, or 3.4%, at $101.21 a barrel, after climbing as high as $101.58. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $3.02, or 3.3%, to settle at $96.45 a barrel.
Both benchmarks posted their highest settlements since May 22.
Murban crude was up 4.95% to $116.3, a $5.48 jump per barrel.
The price rally reflects a fundamental reassessment by traders of how long the conflict will restrict crude flows from the Middle East, rather than a brief reaction to a single disruption, analysts said.
The move towards and back above $100 Brent reflects a market that increasingly has to change its view on how long the Middle East crisis will continue to curb supply from the region, Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, told OilPrice.com.
Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Omani Foreign Minister, received a telephone call on Wednesday from AntÃ³nio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.
During the call, the two sides discussed regional developments and their humanitarian repercussions. They also highlighted the efforts being made to de-escalate tensions and create conducive conditions for the return of dialogue and diplomatic endeavours, contributing to addressing outstanding issues through political means.
The UN Secretary-General praised the constructive role undertaken by the Sultanate of Oman in supporting diplomatic endeavours and bridging views, emphasising the importance of continued coordination and consultation between the two sides to enhance de-escalation efforts and support the humanitarian response.
For his part, the foreign minister affirmed the importance of continuing to intensify diplomatic efforts, exercising wisdom and restraint, and giving scope to political and diplomatic endeavours to contain tension and address issues of concern, thereby consolidating security, stability, and peace in the region.
Multiple explosions were heard across Iranian coastal regions, including Qeshm Island as well as Sirik and Minab counties.
According to state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the sounds of several explosions were reported along the coastal areas of Sirik and Minab County.
Addressing the incidents, the Hormozgan Governorate stated that the origin of the sounds heard in Qeshm was determined to be coming from the sea.
Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence issued warnings alerting residents to potential danger in Khamis Mushait and the city of Abha. The warnings were lifted a few minutes later, with no explanation given for either the alert or its withdrawal.
Saudi Arabia's National Early Warning Platform issued a warning in Abha City, alerting residents to a potential danger.
Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani discussed with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates, Badr Abdelatty, the latest developments in the current situation in the region.
The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that during a telephone call on Wednesday, the two ministers discussed diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing escalation and tensions in a manner that would contribute to strengthening security, stability, and peace in the region.
The call also covered the close relations between the two countries across various fields, amid their mutual commitment to developing and enhancing these ties and broadening their horizons in ways that serve the interests of both countries and their peoples.
Satellite imagery has revealed a significant increase in construction activity at Pickaxe Mountain, a deeply buried Iranian facility near Natanz that has attracted growing attention from US and Israeli intelligence officials.
A new analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) examined six years of satellite imagery and found that construction activity in 2026 is higher than at any previous point observed at the site, CNN reported.
The work includes:
reinforcement of underground access points;
paving and expansion of internal roads;
hardening around entrances;
removal of excavated material;
continued work on the underground complex.
CSIS said the imagery cannot confirm an Israeli intelligence claim that Iran moved uranium centrifuges and centrifuge components into the facility.
The analysts also said the site does not currently appear to be operating as an enrichment facility, based on the absence of certain observable activity.
The location is strategically important. Pickaxe Mountain is a heavily buried granite facility close to Iran's Natanz nuclear complex. Its depth and geology could make it extremely difficult to destroy with conventional weapons.
The development comes at an especially sensitive moment. The International Atomic Energy Agency's board on Wednesday voted to report Iran to the UN Security Council over its failure to provide sufficient cooperation and access relating to its nuclear programme. The resolution passed 23-3, with Russia and China opposing it.
Day 194: Iran Guards say war can end if US halts threats, meets demands
Day 193: IRGC Navy warns tanker crews near Kuwait, Bahrain
Day 192: Iran says talks with Oman on Hormuz Strait reach final stage
Day 191: Iran to declare 'prohibited zone' near Hormuz Strait
Day 190: Iran military vows 'more severe' reprisals if US attacks continue