Iran rocked by explosions as Trump says US-Iran war won't end until after midterm elections

The United States continues to destroy suspected drug-trafficking vessels when necessary, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, while stressing that each operation is reviewed by lawyers and conducted under agreements with regional partners.

"Well, again, it depends; and we still blow up ships if need be," Rubio told reporters at the US Embassy in Quito, Ecuador, on Wednesday.

Rubio said the approach depended on the country, location of the vessel and threat involved. Many recent actions were joint operations conducted in the territorial waters of partner countries, he said.

"So it depends on the vessel; it depends on the threat it poses; it depends on where it's located," Rubio said.

The United States must follow the laws and procedures of partner countries while operating in their waters, he added.

"The important point is that these routes are being disrupted. These routes are being ended," he said.

Rubio said every target went through a legal review at the Department of War. Operational decisions were made on a case-by-case basis.

"So I think, really, it's a strike-by-strike or operation-by-operation determination," he said.