Trump snaps at question about nuking Iran: 'What a stupid question'

US-Iran tensions flare as Trump balances nuclear denial with threats of new strikes
President Donald Trump ruled out using nuclear weapons against Iran but angrily rebuked a reporter who asked whether he could exclude the option, calling the question “stupid” as the United States and Iran resumed direct military exchanges.
“I would never say that, but the answer is yes,” Trump said during an Oval Office event on Monday (Aug. 31). “I rule out — there’s no reason for it. What a stupid question that is, actually!”
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Trump argued that Iran had already been “totally defeated militarily,” making any nuclear escalation unnecessary.
He then doubled down on having defeated Iran.
“Here they are — they’re totally defeated,” he said. “So now I defeat them and now I should use a nuclear weapon on top of it? What a stupid question!”
The president ended the exchange shortly afterward, telling reporters, “Thank you,” as the press was ushered out.
Reporting indicates he did not announce a new nuclear policy beyond saying there was “no reason” to use such a weapon.
Trump’s remarks came after US forces struck two near the Strait of Hormuz, in the first known US attack on Iranian territory since late July.
US officials said the launchers were being prepared to deploy rockets carrying sea mines, potentially threatening commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.
Iran condemned the attack and and the UAE.
The UAE later confirmed that it had responded to .
Trump has coupled his rejection of US nuclear use with a repeated insistence that Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons.
He said Iran’s nuclear capability remains the central issue for Washington, claiming that Tehran would threaten Israel, the Middle East and potentially US cities if it acquired such arms.
The administration has given no public indication that nuclear action is under consideration.
However, Trump has left open the prospect of additional conventional strikes, saying the latest US action was "limited" while warning that Washington could “smack” Iran again if necessary.
The exchange underscores the contradiction at the centre of Trump’s Iran messaging: he is portraying Iran as militarily defeated while also warning of further retaliation and maintaining that Tehran’s nuclear ambitions remain an unacceptable threat.
Any escalation around the Strait of Hormuz carries global consequences.
The waterway is a vital conduit for Gulf oil and gas exports, and the latest flare-up pushed oil prices higher as traders priced in potential disruption to shipping and energy supply.