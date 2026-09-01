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Trump snaps at question about nuking Iran: 'What a stupid question'

US-Iran tensions flare as Trump balances nuclear denial with threats of new strikes

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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After the US withdrew from its treaty with Russia on intermediate-range nuclear missiles, a move that roiled the status quo of global security, experts say the US can best prepare for the next nuclear age by sticking with the two-pronged strategy that worked well during the Cold War -- "deterrence" combined with arms control. That means pursuing two seemingly contradictory goals: seeking to shrink the number of nuclear weapons around the globe, while simultaneously maintaining and improving a nuclear arsenal potent enough to dissuade adversaries from doing anything stupid.
After the US withdrew from its treaty with Russia on intermediate-range nuclear missiles, a move that roiled the status quo of global security, experts say the US can best prepare for the next nuclear age by sticking with the two-pronged strategy that worked well during the Cold War -- "deterrence" combined with arms control. That means pursuing two seemingly contradictory goals: seeking to shrink the number of nuclear weapons around the globe, while simultaneously maintaining and improving a nuclear arsenal potent enough to dissuade adversaries from doing anything stupid.
Bloomberg

President Donald Trump ruled out using nuclear weapons against Iran but angrily rebuked a reporter who asked whether he could exclude the option, calling the question “stupid” as the United States and Iran resumed direct military exchanges.

“I would never say that, but the answer is yes,” Trump said during an Oval Office event on Monday (Aug. 31). “I rule out — there’s no reason for it. What a stupid question that is, actually!”

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'Iran totally defeated militarily'

Trump argued that Iran had already been “totally defeated militarily,” making any nuclear escalation unnecessary.

He then doubled down on having defeated Iran.

“Here they are — they’re totally defeated,” he said. “So now I defeat them and now I should use a nuclear weapon on top of it? What a stupid question!”

The president ended the exchange shortly afterward, telling reporters, “Thank you,” as the press was ushered out.

Reporting indicates he did not announce a new nuclear policy beyond saying there was “no reason” to use such a weapon.

Latest US-Iran escalation

Trump’s remarks came after US forces struck two two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz, in the first known US attack on Iranian territory since late July.

US officials said the launchers were being prepared to deploy rockets carrying sea mines, potentially threatening commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.

The UAE later confirmed that it had responded to a drone approaching from Iran over its territorial waters.

'Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons'

Trump has coupled his rejection of US nuclear use with a repeated insistence that Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons.

He said Iran’s nuclear capability remains the central issue for Washington, claiming that Tehran would threaten Israel, the Middle East and potentially US cities if it acquired such arms.

The administration has given no public indication that nuclear action is under consideration.

However, Trump has left open the prospect of additional conventional strikes, saying the latest US action was "limited" while warning that Washington could “smack” Iran again if necessary.

Contradictory messaging

The exchange underscores the contradiction at the centre of Trump’s Iran messaging: he is portraying Iran as militarily defeated while also warning of further retaliation and maintaining that Tehran’s nuclear ambitions remain an unacceptable threat.

Any escalation around the Strait of Hormuz carries global consequences.

The waterway is a vital conduit for Gulf oil and gas exports, and the latest flare-up pushed oil prices higher as traders priced in potential disruption to shipping and energy supply.

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