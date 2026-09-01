Trump snaps at question about nuking Iran: 'What a stupid question'

After the US withdrew from its treaty with Russia on intermediate-range nuclear missiles, a move that roiled the status quo of global security, experts say the US can best prepare for the next nuclear age by sticking with the two-pronged strategy that worked well during the Cold War -- "deterrence" combined with arms control. That means pursuing two seemingly contradictory goals: seeking to shrink the number of nuclear weapons around the globe, while simultaneously maintaining and improving a nuclear arsenal potent enough to dissuade adversaries from doing anything stupid. Bloomberg