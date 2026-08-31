UAE forces deal with drone from Iran over territorial waters

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the armed forces are on high alert
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence said the country’s air forces had dealt with a drone over the UAE’s territorial waters that was coming from Iran.
The ministry said the Armed Forces remained on full alert and were ready to respond to all threats.
It added that air defence systems continued to monitor and track the country’s airspace around the clock.
The ministry also urged the public to rely on official sources for news and to avoid rumours and false or misleading information.
The UAE Ministry of Defence statement came after U.S. forces struck Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island overnight, prompting Iran to launch ballistic missiles at two U.S. military bases in Jordan and further heightening tensions across the region.