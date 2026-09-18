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Abu Dhabi unveils agenda for inaugural Water and Energy Week 2026

Event will focus on water security, investment, innovation and sustainable solutions

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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The three-day event will bring together policymakers, investors and technology leaders.
The three-day event will bring together policymakers, investors and technology leaders.

Abu Dhabi is continuing to strengthen its position as a global hub for shaping strategic policies on water and energy, as the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) unveiled the agenda for the inaugural Abu Dhabi Water and Energy Week 2026, which will take place at ADNEC Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10, 2026.

The event will coincide with the UAE’s hosting of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, in partnership with the Republic of Senegal.

The initiative is being held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, with the aim of strengthening global water security and promoting the sustainability of energy resources.

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The DoE announced details of the inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi Water and Energy Week — the Water Edition 2026 — during a media briefing outlining the event’s key themes.

The programme will focus on developing governance and legislative frameworks that support the resilience of the water sector, enhancing financing and investment opportunities in infrastructure projects, and accelerating the adoption of technology and innovation to develop more efficient and sustainable solutions.

The event, which will run from December 8 to 10 at ADNEC Abu Dhabi, will bring together policymakers, investors, utilities, technology leaders and international organisations as part of an integrated programme featuring a Legislation and Policy Summit, Financing and Investment Summit, and Technology and Innovation Summit, alongside strategic cooperation frameworks.

The programme aims to strengthen dialogue, exchange expertise, and explore and implement practical solutions that enhance the resilience of the water sector and contribute to sustainable economic development.

Strategic partnerships to be announced

The Department said the week will feature a series of strategic events, including the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Water and Energy Council, as well as showcases of the latest technologies and innovative solutions in the water sector.

A number of strategic partnerships will also be announced during the event.

The inaugural edition will feature the launch of a dedicated platform to support innovation and develop practical solutions to challenges facing the water sector.

It will also see the launch of the Youth for Water Programme, in collaboration with a number of academic institutions, with the aim of attracting talented young people and empowering them to develop innovative and practical solutions.

Key pillars of inaugural edition

The first edition aims to bring together more than 25,000 participants and international experts to address the growing challenges of water scarcity, with a focus on three key pillars.

Three daily themes: The event’s three-day agenda will focus on a different priority each day.

  • The first day will focus on “Financing Water Infrastructure”, including the development of new investment mechanisms.

  • The second day will focus on “Technology and Innovation”, with an emphasis on enhancing the efficiency of water supply chains and expanding water reuse.

  • The third day will focus on “Governance and Policies”, addressing the development of flexible and inclusive regulatory models.

Key initiatives

1. Innovation Platform and Youth for Water Programme

The event will launch a dedicated platform to accelerate water technology solutions, alongside the Youth for Water Programme, in partnership with academic institutions. The programme will empower young talent to develop practical innovations for resource management.

2. Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative Summit

A high-level summit led by the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative will be held to discuss the latest renewable-energy-powered desalination technologies and strengthen partnerships between the public and private sectors.

3. Integrating artificial intelligence

The programme will examine the role of digital technologies and smart systems in improving network efficiency and predicting water- and climate-related crises.

Strengthening water resilience

Dr Abdullah Hameed Al Jrawan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said the objective of the platform goes beyond discussions about “water abundance” to focus on “water resilience”, diversifying water sources and deploying sustainable solutions globally.

The event supports the objectives of the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, further positioning Abu Dhabi as a key platform for translating international dialogue into implementation partnerships and tangible projects with a lasting impact.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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