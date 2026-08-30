The United Arab Emirates participated this week in World Water Week 2026 in Stockholm, as part of preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which will be held in Abu Dhabi this December. The UAE participated with an official delegation led by Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability. The delegation joined international leaders, executives from the financial and business sectors, policymakers, researchers, and representatives of civil society to take part in one of the world’s foremost gatherings on water, sustainability, and development.