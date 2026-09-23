US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Sept. 23, 2026)

Strait of Hormuz: Tensions remain high around the Strait of Hormuz, where the Iranian parliament's national security committee pushed new legislation to fine vessels violating restrictions.

Oil markets: Global oil prices ticked slightly lower as regional supplies showed signs of stabilisation and markets reacted to the fragile glimmer of diplomatic momentum coming out of the UN talks.

Oil markets have responded to every sign of possible diplomacy. Crude prices eased on Wednesday as traders weighed increased

Gulf supply against the possibility that the US-Iran talks could eventually reduce the disruption around Hormuz.