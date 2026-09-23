US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Sept. 23, 2026)

Diplomacy at UN offers fragile hope while Gulf shipping and markets stay on edge
The US-Iran war is entering a potentially decisive phase, with military pressure, financial sanctions and diplomacy now moving on parallel tracks.
As of September 23, 2026, the US-Iran conflict is seeing a dual track of severe economic pressure and diplomatic engagement.
For the UAE, the immediate concerns remain Strait of Hormuz shipping, oil prices, regional aviation, airspace risks and the possibility that diplomacy either lowers tensions or collapses into another escalation.
Following are the latest updates:
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly.
The gathering provides an unusual setting: senior officials from countries at war can communicate through direct contacts and intermediaries.
President Donald Trump used his UN General Assembly address to defend the US military campaign and threaten further escalation, but hours later disclosed that American and Iranian officials had held a three-hour meeting in New York.
Iranian officials have indicated that reopening the Strait of Hormuz could be part of a broader diplomatic arrangement if Washington reduces military and economic pressure.
Trump’s UNGA Address: President Donald Trump addressed the UN General Assembly, defending military actions and warning he had a "big decision to make".
Indirect and direct contacts: Despite the aggressive rhetoric, Trump confirmed that US and Iranian officials held a productive, three-hour meeting on the sidelines of the UN.
Iranian state media confirmed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, with Trump noting another meeting is planned soon.
New aviation sanctions
Global shutdown threat: Beginning today, September 23, the US Treasury is implementing aggressive secondary sanctions targeting Iran’s civil aviation network, as per US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Impact on foreign businesses: He warned that international airports, fuel suppliers, ticketing agencies, and ground-handling companies servicing Iranian carriers risk losing access to the US dollar financial system. International aviation hubs and regional airports have begun notifying authorities to halt acceptance of Iranian aircraft to comply.
Regional and market impacts
Strait of Hormuz: Tensions remain high around the Strait of Hormuz, where the Iranian parliament's national security committee pushed new legislation to fine vessels violating restrictions.
Oil markets: Global oil prices ticked slightly lower as regional supplies showed signs of stabilisation and markets reacted to the fragile glimmer of diplomatic momentum coming out of the UN talks.
Oil markets have responded to every sign of possible diplomacy. Crude prices eased on Wednesday as traders weighed increased
Gulf supply against the possibility that the US-Iran talks could eventually reduce the disruption around Hormuz.
But the decline should not be interpreted as a return to "normal", as the underlying risk remains.
Iranian authorities continue to restrict shipping through the strategic waterway.
The Iranian parliament's national security committee has been pushing legislation imposing penalties on vessels that violate restrictions, adding another layer of uncertainty for commercial operators.
That uncertainty is particularly important for the UAE because the country is one of the Gulf's major energy and maritime hubs.
Iranian aviation faces potentially severe restrictions from Sept. 23. UAE-based passengers travelling to Iran or connecting through Iranian carriers should verify flight status before going to the airport.
The UAE is an oil producer and exporter, meaning higher global crude prices can increase energy revenues. But prolonged disruption also raises transportation, insurance and operating costs.
Hormuz remains critical to Gulf energy exports. The STS system off Oman is keeping some oil moving, but it is more expensive and operationally complex.
Higher fuel and freight costs can eventually feed into shipping, logistics and imported goods, particularly if disruption persists.
Any collapse in the diplomatic track could bring renewed attacks on Gulf-linked infrastructure or shipping routes.
The three-hour US-Iran meeting is the most important new development because it shows that talks are occurring despite the military confrontation. Trump says another meeting is coming, while Iran has continued to demand major changes in US military and economic pressure.
7 months: Approximate duration of the US-Iran war.
3 hours: Length of the US-Iran meeting in New York disclosed by Trump.
Sept. 23: Date Bessent said Iranian airlines would be effectively shut out of global operations.
27: Iranian airlines sanctioned by the US Treasury on Sept. 8.
36: Aviation-sector targets sanctioned in the Sept. 8 Treasury action.
2.5 million bpd: Estimated September volume moved through ship-to-ship transfers near Oman.
1.4 million bpd: Comparable STS volume in August.
6.5 million bpd: Approximate September oil flows through Hormuz cited from Kpler data.
$30+/barrel: VLCC freight costs reported by Reuters amid the disrupted Gulf shipping environment.
The next US-Iran meeting — whether it produces concrete terms or simply another round of indirect diplomacy.
Hormuz traffic — whether more tankers resume normal passage or operators continue relying on Oman-area transfers.
Iranian flights — whether airports and aviation companies actually stop servicing Iranian carriers in response to Washington's secondary-sanctions threat.
Oil prices — whether diplomatic momentum continues pushing prices lower or renewed military tensions reverse the move.
Gulf security — particularly any new attacks affecting shipping, pipelines, ports, airports or energy facilities.
Gulf security — For shipping companies, the key concern is not simply whether a tanker can physically pass through Hormuz but whether it can obtain insurance, security clearance, financing and predictable access.
For UAE residents, the picture remains neither war nor peace: the military confrontation continues, but the first significant direct US-Iran contacts in months have opened a diplomatic channel that could determine what happens next.