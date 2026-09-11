US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know tonight, September 11

Houthis advance towards Bab Al Mandeb as Hormuz remains restricted, oil stays above $100
The US-Iran war is putting pressure on two of the world's most important shipping routes, with Iran-aligned Houthi forces advancing around the Bab Al Mandeb Strait. At the same time, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains sharply restricted.
Oil prices remain above $100 a barrel after surging this week, while fresh details have emerged about damage to US military aircraft during Iran's missile attack on Jordan.
For UAE residents, the key issues this Friday afternoon are the widening threat to regional shipping, high oil prices, diplomatic efforts over Hormuz and continuing changes to airline schedules.
Here are the main developments on September 11.
Iran-aligned Houthi forces have reached the strategic island of Perim, also known as Mayun, at the southern entrance to the Red Sea, after seizing Yemen's port city of Mokha.
The capture marks one of the Houthis' biggest territorial gains in years and gives the group a stronger position around the Bab Al Mandeb Strait, a vital shipping route linking the Gulf of Aden with the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.
The development is particularly significant because Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on Red Sea export routes while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains restricted by the US-Iran conflict.
Yemeni government forces have indicated they will attempt to retake areas captured during the Houthi offensive.
The war's economic impact is no longer centred only on the Strait of Hormuz.
The Houthi advance raises the possibility of disruption around Bab Al Mandeb, while normal shipping through Hormuz remains constrained.
Preliminary tracking data showed seven vessels transited Hormuz on Thursday, compared with 11 a day earlier and a 10-day average of 10.
US Central Command separately said its blockade had redirected 96 commercial vessels as of September 10, while more than 50 vessels carrying humanitarian assistance had been allowed to pass.
For global markets, disruption at both Hormuz and Bab Al Mandeb would put further pressure on energy supplies and shipping costs.
New details have also emerged about Iran's ballistic missile attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan earlier this week.
CBS News, citing people with direct knowledge of the incident, reported that one US A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft was struck and lost a wing. At the same time, about eight F-15 fighter jets sustained lighter damage and were returned to service.
No US deaths were reported.
US forces fired more than 30 Patriot interceptor missiles during the attack, according to the report.
Jordan previously said its air defences intercepted 18 of 20 ballistic missiles launched towards its territory, with the remaining two falling in unpopulated areas.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Iranian missile attack on Jordan, describing it as a violation of Jordanian sovereignty and reiterating the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom.
Oil prices remain one of the clearest economic consequences of the widening conflict.
Brent crude settled at $107.63 a barrel on Thursday after jumping more than 6 per cent, while US West Texas Intermediate settled at $102.48.
The surge followed renewed attacks on shipping and the Houthi seizure of Mokha, adding fears over Red Sea supplies to existing concerns about Hormuz.
Prices eased somewhat on Friday, but were still on course to finish the week above $100 a barrel.
The combination of restricted Gulf shipping and growing uncertainty around the Red Sea has raised concerns that disruption to energy markets could prove longer than previously expected.
Diplomatic efforts are continuing despite the escalation.
Gulf foreign ministers are expected to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Salalah, Oman, on Monday as part of efforts to secure a temporary arrangement for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Financial Times.
The proposed arrangement being discussed by Iran and Oman would allow vessels to enter the strait through Iranian waters and exit largely through Omani waters.
The initiative would require support from Gulf states, while a permanent reopening of the waterway would depend on a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran.
South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun also spoke with Araghchi on Friday about security and freedom of navigation through Hormuz. Seoul has said it has not decided whether to deploy forces to support maritime security efforts.
US President Donald Trump has meanwhile indicated that the conflict could continue for weeks.
Trump told Fox News he did not regret launching the war and said he would make the same decision again, arguing that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained his objective.
He has suggested the conflict could end after the US midterm elections in November, claiming Iran is attempting to influence the vote.
Iran maintains that its nuclear programme is peaceful.
The comments come as the conflict passes the six-month mark without a clear political settlement.
UAE airlines continue to operate, although selected services are delayed or cancelled.
Etihad's Bahrain and Kuwait services are largely operating, while Emirates flights to both destinations are scheduled. flydubai has cancelled selected Bahrain and Kuwait services, while Air Arabia has also cancelled some flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi to the two countries.
Several other flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi were delayed on Friday, including some for technical or operational reasons.
International airline disruption also continues, with Air France suspending Dubai flights until September 15, while KLM, British Airways and Air Canada remain among carriers with UAE services suspended or restricted.
Not all cancellations and delays are linked to the US-Iran conflict. Passengers should check their individual flight status directly with their airline before travelling to the airport.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
The Houthi advance around Bab Al Mandeb is now one of the most important developments to monitor.
Any further disruption there would add pressure to a global shipping system already dealing with restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Diplomatic attention will also turn towards Monday's expected meeting in Oman, which could provide the next indication of whether Gulf states and Iran can reach a temporary arrangement to increase shipping through Hormuz.
For UAE travellers, flight schedules remain subject to change, while oil prices above $100 remain an important indicator of the conflict's wider economic impact.