From Iraq to Yemen: How Iran is rebuilding its proxy network

Dubai: Iran is reshaping its network of armed allies across the Middle East, increasingly relying on groups in Iraq and Yemen after Hamas and Hezbollah suffered major losses — and there are signs that these forces are now coordinating more closely as the US-Iran conflict spreads across the region.

The latest sign of the growing threat came on Tuesday, when Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and hit oil facilities. But the clearest evidence of deeper coordination with Iraqi militias emerged from a series of attacks on Saudi oil facilities in July.

Since late July, the group has also carried out more than a dozen attacks against Saudi oil facilities and tankers in the Red Sea, according to conflict-monitoring group ACLED, as cited by AP.

Saudi-backed Yemeni forces are fighting the Houthis on several fronts, including around Hodeida and Taiz, while the Houthis have attacked Mokha, the main Red Sea port still held by the internationally recognised government.

To the east lies the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas moved before the war. Shipping through the strait remains severely disrupted by the US-Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, shipping through Hormuz remains far below normal levels. Only six commodity vessels were recorded crossing on Tuesday, according to preliminary Kpler data cited by Reuters, compared with about 125 large commercial vessels a day before the war.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.