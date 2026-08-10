How one Iranian flight pushed Saudi Arabia and Houthis towards war

Within weeks, Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthi militants were exchanging fire, ships and oil facilities were being targeted, ports were being bombed and troops were preparing for the possibility of another ground war.

Now, a dispute over a single flight has become something much bigger: A struggle over who controls Yemen’s skies, ports and territorial waters — and whether Iran can use the country to put pressure on Saudi Arabia as its confrontation with the United States widens.

For the Houthis, however, the flight represented something larger: A challenge to Saudi control over Yemeni airspace and an assertion that Sanaa should be able to determine which aircraft enter territory under Houthi control.

The Houthis responded by launching dozens of missiles and drones at military camps in central and southern Yemen. Dozens of troops and civilians were killed, according to Yemeni officials cited by AP.

The Houthis, strengthened by their relationship with Tehran, can threaten Saudi territory and shipping through the Red Sea while forcing Riyadh to consider the possibility of being dragged back into a war it has spent years trying to leave behind.

It also allows the Houthis to present the confrontation domestically as a continuation of Yemen’s long war against the Saudi blockade rather than simply opening a new front on Iran’s behalf.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.