Hormuz shut, Red Sea under threat: Saudi Arabia faces a new Houthi front

The attacks come after the Houthis declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia in July and targeted Saudi tankers in the Red Sea. They also threaten to unravel the fragile calm that followed a 2022 truce in Yemen’s devastating civil war.

The Saudi squeeze: Saudi Arabia has sought to reroute crude towards the Red Sea because of the Hormuz disruption — but Saudi crude exports through Bab Al Mandeb have now at least halved.

The official cited “multiple intelligence reports” from Saudi Arabia, the US and other regional countries indicating that some Iraqi militia members, “in coordination with the Houthis”, were preparing attacks against the kingdom “in the very near future” under the guidance of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Riyadh, however, enters this confrontation with a strengthened regional security framework. On Friday, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed a mutual defence pact stipulating that an attack against any of them “shall be regarded as an attack against them all”.

“Escalation could lead to another open-ended war whose costs and end state are difficult to predict. But major concessions could strengthen the Houthis politically and militarily, making them an even more formidable threat in the future,” he wrote on X.

He pointed to Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and Yemeni government forces, as well as renewed attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, and urged all sides to exercise maximum restraint.

During the previous conflict, the United Nations described Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 22 million people — three-quarters of the population — in desperate need of aid and protection.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.