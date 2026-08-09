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Saudi Arabia deports 10,827 illegal residents in one week

More than 14,400 residency, labour and border violators arrested in nationwide raids

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The arrests were made during joint inspection campaigns conducted by security authorities in coordination with relevant government agencies between July 30 and August 5.
The arrests were made during joint inspection campaigns conducted by security authorities in coordination with relevant government agencies between July 30 and August 5.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi Arabia deported 10,827 illegal residents over the past week following nationwide security operations that resulted in the arrest of 14,440 people for violating residency, labour and border regulations, the Ministry of Interior said.

The ministry said the arrests were made during joint inspection campaigns conducted by security authorities in coordination with relevant government agencies between July 30 and August 5.

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Those arrested included 7,090 residency law violators, 3,932 border security law violators and 3,418 labour law violators.

The ministry said 18,131 violators had been referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 6,357 others were referred to complete travel arrangements ahead of deportation.

Authorities also arrested 1,593 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally, including 40 per cent Yemeni nationals, 59 per cent Ethiopian nationals and 1 per cent of other nationalities. Another 32 people were arrested while attempting to leave the country unlawfully.

Security authorities also arrested 25 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing illegal residents. The ministry said 32,012 expatriates, including 29,995 men and 2,017 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures.

It warned that anyone facilitating the illegal entry, transportation, shelter or employment of violators could face up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to SR1 million, and confiscation of vehicles or property used in the offence. The ministry urged the public to report violations through designated emergency numbers across the Kingdom.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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