More than 14,400 residency, labour and border violators arrested in nationwide raids
Dubai: Saudi Arabia deported 10,827 illegal residents over the past week following nationwide security operations that resulted in the arrest of 14,440 people for violating residency, labour and border regulations, the Ministry of Interior said.
The ministry said the arrests were made during joint inspection campaigns conducted by security authorities in coordination with relevant government agencies between July 30 and August 5.
Those arrested included 7,090 residency law violators, 3,932 border security law violators and 3,418 labour law violators.
The ministry said 18,131 violators had been referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 6,357 others were referred to complete travel arrangements ahead of deportation.
Authorities also arrested 1,593 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally, including 40 per cent Yemeni nationals, 59 per cent Ethiopian nationals and 1 per cent of other nationalities. Another 32 people were arrested while attempting to leave the country unlawfully.
Security authorities also arrested 25 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing illegal residents. The ministry said 32,012 expatriates, including 29,995 men and 2,017 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures.
It warned that anyone facilitating the illegal entry, transportation, shelter or employment of violators could face up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to SR1 million, and confiscation of vehicles or property used in the offence. The ministry urged the public to report violations through designated emergency numbers across the Kingdom.