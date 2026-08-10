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More than 27,000 Chevrolet vehicles recalled in Saudi Arabia over airbag risk

Faulty driver-side airbag inflator may eject metal fragments during a crash

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The ministry urged vehicle owners to check whether their cars are included in the recall by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Recalls.sa platform.
The ministry urged vehicle owners to check whether their cars are included in the recall by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Recalls.sa platform.
Supplied

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce has recalled more than 27,000 Chevrolet vehicles after identifying a defect in the driver-side airbag inflator that could cause metal fragments to be propelled into the cabin during a crash, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

The recall covers 27,360 vehicles, including selected Chevrolet Trax, Cruze and Aveo models. According to the ministry, the affected vehicles include Trax models from 2010 to 2017, Cruze models from 2012 to 2018, and Aveo models from 2010 to 2017.

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The ministry urged vehicle owners to check whether their cars are included in the recall by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Recalls.sa platform. 

Owners of affected vehicles were advised to contact General Motors, Aljomaih Automotive Company or Universal Motors Agencies to arrange the required repairs free of charge.

The recall is part of the Kingdom's consumer safety programme, which aims to identify manufacturing defects that could affect vehicle safety and ensure remedial work is completed at no cost to owners.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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