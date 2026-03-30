GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

UAE drivers warned: ‘Stop drive’ notice for select vehicles over airbag risk

Free repairs offered as Takata airbag risk prompts urgent safety campaign

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The notice applies to a group of vehicles manufactured between 2003 and 2018 that are equipped with Takata airbag inflators.
The notice applies to a group of vehicles manufactured between 2003 and 2018 that are equipped with Takata airbag inflators.
Stellanis N.V.

Dubai: A ‘stop drive’ notice has been issued for certain vehicles in the UAE, with owners of specific models from Opel, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Jeep and RAM urged not to drive their cars until repairs are completed.

Global automaker Stellantis N.V, which manages said 14 iconic car brands, said on Monday it is continuing its customer safety awareness campaign regarding vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The automaker has urged owners of specific Opel, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM vehicles to check their status on the company’s website and complete the recall repair without delay.

The advisory covers a range of models produced between 2003 and 2018 that are fitted with Takata airbag inflators.

Safety risk

The action follows global safety assessments related to Takata airbag inflators.

These inflators may degrade over time, particularly in hot and humid climates. In rare cases, a ruptured inflator can project metal fragments during a collision, posing a risk of serious injury to vehicle occupants.

For vehicles identified as higher risk, a ‘Stop Drive’ notice has been issued.

Owners are advised not to drive the vehicle until the required repair is completed and are urged to contact the nearest dealer.

Free repairs

Repairs are available free of charge through authorised service centres across the Middle East.

Stellantis said it has increased service capacity, parts availability and customer support to complete repairs as quickly as possible.

Check status

Customers are urged to check whether their vehicle is affected using the online VIN check tool.

Owners of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles can also verify their status through the Mopar Middle East recall platform.

What to do

If a vehicle is confirmed to be affected, customers should contact their nearest authorised dealer to schedule a free airbag replacement.

Owners are encouraged to verify their vehicle status and arrange the repair without delay.

Vehicle list

The affected models include:

Chrysler:
300 (2004–2016), Aspen (2007–2009), Crossfire (2007–2008)

Dodge:
Magnum (2005–2008), Durango (2004–2009), Dakota (2006–2011), Charger (2006–2015), Challenger (2008–2014), Sprinter (2007–2009)

Jeep:
Wrangler (2007–2016)

RAM:
1500 (2004–2008), 2500 (2003–2008), 3500 (2003–2008)

Citroën:
C3 (2011–2017), C4 (2012–2017), C-Zero (2015), DS3 (2011–2016), DS4 (2011–2017), DS5 (2013–2017)

Opel:
Astra H (2005–2013), Astra J (2010–2018), Cascada (2014–2018), Mokka (2013–2017), Vectra C (2006–2008), Zafira C (2013–2017), Meriva B (2013–2015), Signum (2007)

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Auto-On-Homepage

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Photo used for illustrative purposes

UAE schools reveal safety plans for proposed reopening

4m read
Admiral Charles Bradford "Brad" Cooper II, Commander of US Central Command speaks during a press conference at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. File photo taken on March 5, 2026.

US Admiral sends important message to Iranian people

3m read
AI is rapidly reshaping world's development trajectory, emerging as a powerful catalyst for inclusive growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.

AI now handling everyday customer issues in UAE firms

4m read
Gold surges in UAE as war fears spark a rush to safety

Gold surges in UAE as war fears spark a rush to safety

3m read