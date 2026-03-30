UAE drivers warned: ‘Stop drive’ notice for select vehicles over airbag risk

Free repairs offered as Takata airbag risk prompts urgent safety campaign
Dubai: A ‘stop drive’ notice has been issued for certain vehicles in the UAE, with owners of specific models from Opel, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Jeep and RAM urged not to drive their cars until repairs are completed.
Global automaker Stellantis N.V, which manages said 14 iconic car brands, said on Monday it is continuing its customer safety awareness campaign regarding vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators.
The automaker has urged owners of specific Opel, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM vehicles to check their status on the company’s website and complete the recall repair without delay.
The advisory covers a range of models produced between 2003 and 2018 that are fitted with Takata airbag inflators.
The action follows global safety assessments related to Takata airbag inflators.
These inflators may degrade over time, particularly in hot and humid climates. In rare cases, a ruptured inflator can project metal fragments during a collision, posing a risk of serious injury to vehicle occupants.
For vehicles identified as higher risk, a ‘Stop Drive’ notice has been issued.
Owners are advised not to drive the vehicle until the required repair is completed and are urged to contact the nearest dealer.
Repairs are available free of charge through authorised service centres across the Middle East.
Stellantis said it has increased service capacity, parts availability and customer support to complete repairs as quickly as possible.
Customers are urged to check whether their vehicle is affected using the online VIN check tool.
Owners of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles can also verify their status through the Mopar Middle East recall platform.
If a vehicle is confirmed to be affected, customers should contact their nearest authorised dealer to schedule a free airbag replacement.
Owners are encouraged to verify their vehicle status and arrange the repair without delay.
The affected models include:
Chrysler:
300 (2004–2016), Aspen (2007–2009), Crossfire (2007–2008)
Dodge:
Magnum (2005–2008), Durango (2004–2009), Dakota (2006–2011), Charger (2006–2015), Challenger (2008–2014), Sprinter (2007–2009)
Jeep:
Wrangler (2007–2016)
RAM:
1500 (2004–2008), 2500 (2003–2008), 3500 (2003–2008)
Citroën:
C3 (2011–2017), C4 (2012–2017), C-Zero (2015), DS3 (2011–2016), DS4 (2011–2017), DS5 (2013–2017)
Opel:
Astra H (2005–2013), Astra J (2010–2018), Cascada (2014–2018), Mokka (2013–2017), Vectra C (2006–2008), Zafira C (2013–2017), Meriva B (2013–2015), Signum (2007)