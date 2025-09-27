BMW issues urgent warning as vehicles could short circuit and catch fire
BMW AG is recalling at least 331,000 vehicles worldwide after discovering a defect in its starter motor that could cause an engine fire, adding to the German carmaker’s recent string of costly product issues.
According to Bloomberg, the defect affects most BMW models built between 2015 and 2021. Water can enter the starter motor, causing corrosion that may lead to a short circuit—and in the worst case, a vehicle fire. The issue can occur while the car is parked or in motion.
BMW, along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), has advised owners to park affected vehicles outdoors and away from buildings until repairs are completed. Repairs, which include replacement of the starter motor and, in some cases, the battery, will be provided free of charge, CNN reports.
195,000 vehicles in the US
136,000 vehicles in Germany
Global totals and repair costs not yet disclosed
The recall also covers approximately 1,469 Toyota Supra vehicles manufactured by BMW. Interim notices will be mailed to owners starting November 14, with follow-up letters detailing part availability.
2019–2022 BMW Z4
2019–2021 BMW 330i
2020–2022 BMW X3
2020–2022 BMW X4
2020–2022 BMW 530i
2021–2022 BMW 430i (standard and convertible)
2022 BMW 230i
2020–2022 Toyota Supra
BMW has faced similar problems before. In 2018, South Korea fined the company $10 million after 50 vehicles caught fire within a year. Investigations revealed delays in recalling 172,000 affected cars.
This recall comes at a critical time for BMW, which is investing heavily in its Neue Klasse electric vehicle lineup amid rising competition from Chinese automakers such as BYD. Last year, BMW recalled 1.5 million cars for defective braking systems, a move that contributed to a profit warning.
The company is pushing new software, high-performance computers, and extended battery range to catch up in the EV market, particularly in China, the world’s largest car market, where local players are also gaining ground in Europe.
