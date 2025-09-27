GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

BMW warns thousands of owners: Park cars outside to avoid fire risk

BMW issues urgent warning as vehicles could short circuit and catch fire

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
BMW recalls over 330,000 cars due to engine fire risk
BMW recalls over 330,000 cars due to engine fire risk
AP

BMW AG is recalling at least 331,000 vehicles worldwide after discovering a defect in its starter motor that could cause an engine fire, adding to the German carmaker’s recent string of costly product issues.

What’s causing the risk?

According to Bloomberg, the defect affects most BMW models built between 2015 and 2021. Water can enter the starter motor, causing corrosion that may lead to a short circuit—and in the worst case, a vehicle fire. The issue can occur while the car is parked or in motion.

BMW, along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), has advised owners to park affected vehicles outdoors and away from buildings until repairs are completed. Repairs, which include replacement of the starter motor and, in some cases, the battery, will be provided free of charge, CNN reports.

Scope of the recall

  • 195,000 vehicles in the US

  • 136,000 vehicles in Germany

  • Global totals and repair costs not yet disclosed

The recall also covers approximately 1,469 Toyota Supra vehicles manufactured by BMW. Interim notices will be mailed to owners starting November 14, with follow-up letters detailing part availability.

Models affected

  • 2019–2022 BMW Z4

  • 2019–2021 BMW 330i

  • 2020–2022 BMW X3

  • 2020–2022 BMW X4

  • 2020–2022 BMW 530i

  • 2021–2022 BMW 430i (standard and convertible)

  • 2022 BMW 230i

  • 2020–2022 Toyota Supra

Past fire incidents

BMW has faced similar problems before. In 2018, South Korea fined the company $10 million after 50 vehicles caught fire within a year. Investigations revealed delays in recalling 172,000 affected cars.

Business impact

This recall comes at a critical time for BMW, which is investing heavily in its Neue Klasse electric vehicle lineup amid rising competition from Chinese automakers such as BYD. Last year, BMW recalled 1.5 million cars for defective braking systems, a move that contributed to a profit warning.

The company is pushing new software, high-performance computers, and extended battery range to catch up in the EV market, particularly in China, the world’s largest car market, where local players are also gaining ground in Europe.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Picture used for illustrative purposes

UAE: Car caught fire — can insurer refuse to pay?

1m read
He later filed an opposition against the judgment, seeking to overturn the ruling.

Jail, fine, deportation for BMW theft convict upheld

1m read
The car won by Shameem Moolathil Hamza Moolathil on display at the Big Ticket studio in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night.

Kerala driver wins BMW from Big Ticket after 15 years

2m read
Anas Bukhash

Dubai influencer Anas Bukhash's luxury car catches fire

1m read