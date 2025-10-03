German automakers drive UAE's journey from luxury to sustainability

For many in the UAE, their introduction to luxury likely began not with a watch or a villa, but with a German car. In the 1970s and ’80s, as the UAE was finding its rhythm as a young nation, German luxury sedans started appearing on its freshly built highways. A W116 Mercedes-Benz S-Class parked outside a majlis, an E23 BMW 7 Series pulling up to a new hotel, an Audi 100 cruising the old Jumeirah Beach Road, these weren’t just cars. They were statements of ambition, of success, of what modern living could feel like.