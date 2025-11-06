I’ve always loved greenery, and when I first moved to the UAE, I thought I’d never see it the way I did back home in India. My first impression of Dubai was all skyscrapers, malls, and coffee chains—endless winding roads and glass towers. But as I slowly began to embrace the UAE as home, I fell in love with its beaches, rooftop terraces, and striking skylines. Over time, the desert vistas, rugged mountains, and endless blue skies also became part of that feeling of home.