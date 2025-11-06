These drives showcase the beach, skyline and desert vistas for a memorable road trip
I’ve always loved greenery, and when I first moved to the UAE, I thought I’d never see it the way I did back home in India. My first impression of Dubai was all skyscrapers, malls, and coffee chains—endless winding roads and glass towers. But as I slowly began to embrace the UAE as home, I fell in love with its beaches, rooftop terraces, and striking skylines. Over time, the desert vistas, rugged mountains, and endless blue skies also became part of that feeling of home.
So, if you, like me, once thought Dubai was all concrete, here’s my little proof that there’s more than meets the eye—or at least, I hope it convinces you.
The water sparkles, and you see a mirage-like skyline.
And if you time it right, the sun sets behind the emerging Creek Tower in a way that makes every rearview glance a cinematic moment.
Tip: Cruise along Ras Al Khor or Al Khail Road into the harbour; sunset is where the drama is.
Life's a beach, so make the most of it. The salty air, surf sounds, and Burj Al Arab peeking in the background is oddly soothing Weekends are buzzing, so get there early, but the breezy drive alone is worth it.
Tip: From Sheikh Zayed Road, exit at Umm Suqeim and hug the coastline. Sassy bonus: if your car could surf, this is where it would totally catch a wave.
Madinat Jumeirah: It's a mix of winding canals, traditional architecture, and luxury hotels set the tone for a drive that feels like a scene from a movie. Be dramatic for the drive.
Tip: Take Jumeirah Beach Road, then slip into the side streets toward the Madinat complex.
Between October and May, all roads lead here, to this fun, glittering festival. You can eat to your heart's content, and buy as much...as well, your bank account allows. Your drive in is part of the experience: Huge parking lots and neon lights. Take Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road or Emirates Road, follow the signs, and boom—you’re in a global bazaar where your car is just the opening act.
The Palm isn’t just for posers; a drive along the boardwalk or crescent is a must. Waterfronts, luxury residences, and the monorail gliding above make it feel like your car just leveled up to celebrity status.
Tip: Enter via Al Sufouh Road, cruise onto the bridge, and take your time around the crescent. Mini fist pump moment: you just drove on a man-made palm. Legendary.
Escape the city buzz at Al Qudra Lakes. Desert meets water meets open sky—it’s a drive for wide-eyed awe and a playlist that’s 50 per cent adventure, 50 per cent chill. About 30–45 minutes from Downtown Dubai, it’s perfect for sunset, some wildlife spotting, and pretending your car is starring in a desert road movie.
Tip: Take E66/E77 → exit at D63. Sedans welcome, but off-road isn’t unless you’re confident.
For a literal burst of colour, cruise to Dubai Miracle Garden. Over 150 million flowers? Yes, please. The drive itself is smooth, with clear signage from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.
Fun tip: Even if you’re not stopping immediately, just rolling up and seeing all those blooms through the windshield is mood therapy for both you and your engine. Bonus sass: don’t try sniffing the petals—windows up unless you want a sneezing duet with your stereo.
Timing is everything: Sunset drives are truly, too beautiful to miss.
Traffic check: Weekends can be slow on Jumeirah Beach Road, Palm, and Miracle Garden.
Parking: Most spots are easy, but at Kite Beach, Palm, and Global Village, expect to hunt a bit.
Fuel and prep: especially for Al Qudra—desert serenity is lovely until your tank protests.
Camera ready: every route screams “photo op,” but don’t forget to actually enjoy the drive.
