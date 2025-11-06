Dubai: Once an auto-rickshaw driver trying to make ends meet, a Jaipur businessman has spent Rs3.1 million to buy a VIP registration number for his son’s new luxury car — a symbol of how far he has come from his humble beginnings.

According to an NDTV and Zoom News reports, Rahul Taneja purchased Rajasthan’s most expensive registration number, RJ 60 CM 1, for his Audi RS Q8, after a competitive auction at the Jaipur RTO, spending about Rs3.1 million — the highest ever bid for a vehicle number in the state. The car itself costs nearly Rs30 million.

Born in Katra village in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district, Rahul grew up in poverty. His father repaired bicycle punctures, while his mother worked in the fields. At just 11, he left school to work as a waiter at a roadside dhaba in Jaipur’s Adarsh Nagar, serving tea and snacks for a few rupees a day.

He went on to juggle countless small jobs — selling firecrackers during Diwali, colours during Holi, kites during Makar Sankranti, rakhis during Raksha Bandhan, and comics during summer vacations. He delivered newspapers, pasted “To Let” posters, and worked with courier services to make ends meet.

By 16, he was driving an auto-rickshaw at Durgapura railway station from 9pm to midnight. “I remember saving every note and coin,” he once said. “Each rupee was a step closer to something bigger.”

At 19, Taneja opened a small car dealership, Car Palace, in Sindhi Colony — his first entrepreneurial leap. Around the same time, his sharp looks earned him recognition on Jaipur’s modelling circuit. Within a year, he had been crowned Mr Jaipur, Mr Rajasthan, and Male Model of the Year 1999.

He used his modelling income to fund his next venture. In 2000, he launched Live Creations, an event-management company, followed by IndianArtist.com in 2005 — an artist management agency with offices in Mumbai. By 2010, he had entered the luxury wedding space with Rahul Taneja Premium Weddings, which quickly became synonymous with opulent, royal celebrations.

Taneja’s fascination with elite registration plates began in 2011, when he paid Rs1 million for RJ 14 CP 1 for his BMW 7 Series — a record in Rajasthan then. In 2018, he spent Rs1.6 million on RJ 45 CG 1 for his Jaguar XJL. Each plate, he says, marked a milestone in his journey from struggle to success.

The latest, RJ 60 CM 1, carries the most meaning. His son Rehan, 17, turns 18 on November 16, and Rahul decided to surprise him with the Audi RS Q8 as a birthday gift — complete with the coveted plate.

“I live for the present. My happiness lies in my son’s happiness — and his lies in cars and car numbers. So I don’t think twice about doing something that brings him joy.”

For some, it’s indulgence. For Rahul Taneja, it’s a father’s fulfilment — a man who rose from the streets of Jaipur to a life of luxury, proving that success is sweetest when it’s shared with those you love most.

