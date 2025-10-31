Bayern Munich breaks AC Milan and Real Madrid records with 14 consecutive wins

The Belgian manager has built a team with a strong winning mentality and exceptional quality. Kompany’s incredible work behind the scenes has transformed Bayern into a ruthless force on the pitch, capable of overpowering any opponent. He was actually the seventh choice for the Bayern board, and there were many doubters, especially since he was relegated from the Premier League while managing Burnley. However, his tactical acumen and leadership have proven to be key factors behind Bayern’s flawless start to the 2025–26 season.