Bayern Munich have made football history already in the 2025–26 season
Bayern Munich, the German giants have made football history in the 2025–26 season with an unprecedented winning streak. Their commanding 4-1 victory over FC Köln in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday marked their 14th consecutive win across all competitions, breaking the record for the best start to a season ever by a team from Europe’s top five leagues.
With 14 straight wins, Bayern Munich has surpassed the previous record of 13 consecutive victories set by Fabio Capello's AC Milan during the 1992-93 season. This milestone highlights Bayern’s remarkable consistency and dominance under the leadership of manager Vincent Kompany, who recently secured a contract extension amid this historic run.
The Belgian manager has built a team with a strong winning mentality and exceptional quality. Kompany’s incredible work behind the scenes has transformed Bayern into a ruthless force on the pitch, capable of overpowering any opponent. He was actually the seventh choice for the Bayern board, and there were many doubters, especially since he was relegated from the Premier League while managing Burnley. However, his tactical acumen and leadership have proven to be key factors behind Bayern’s flawless start to the 2025–26 season.
Bayern’s outstanding offensive lineup features star striker Harry Kane, along with Luis Díaz and Michael Olise. Kane, who scored a brace against Köln, now has 22 goals this season across all competitions. Díaz and Olise have also made significant contributions with eight and seven goals respectively, providing Bayern with a dynamic and balanced attack.
Bayern’s record-setting streak is underscored by their impressive statistics: 51 goals scored and only 10 conceded in 14 competitive matches this season. This balance of offensive firepower and defensive solidity exemplifies the team’s comprehensive dominance in Europe’s top football leagues.
Bayern Munich: 14 wins in a row during the 2025–26 season
AC Milan: 13 wins in a row during the 1992–93 season
Real Madrid, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund: 11 wins in a row during various seasons (1961–62, 1968–69, 1960–61, 2015–16)
Bayern Munich now aims to extend this historic winning streak. Their next important match is a Saturday night showdown against Bayer Leverkusen, who have found renewed form in the Bundesliga under new manager Kasper Hjulmand. This game promises to be a stern test of Bayern’s resolve and relentless hunger for victories. Fans and football experts alike are eager to see if Kompany’s side can continue rewriting football history.
