Flights halted after drone sighting at another German airport

Drone sighting is the latest to cause flight disruptions in Germany in recent weeks

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Flights halted after drone sighting at another German airport
X | @EuroWatcherEUW

Flights were briefly suspended at Germany's Bremen Airport on Sunday after an unidentified drone was spotted flying overhead, adding to a spate of similar recent incidents.

The drone was sighted "in the immediate vicinity of the airport at around 7:30 pm (1830 GMT)", a police spokesperson in the northern city said.

Air traffic was halted for nearly an hour, police said, adding that it was not clear who was piloting the drone.

AFP was not immediately able to reach Bremen Airport to confirm the number of affected flights.

The drone sighting was the latest to cause flight disruptions in Germany in recent weeks.

On Friday, an unidentified drone over Berlin Brandenburg Airport prompted a nearly two-hour suspension of air traffic.

And in early October, Munich Airport halted flights twice in as many days for the same reason.

German authorities have repeatedly warned that drones pose a growing threat to security, following a series of incursions around airports and military sites this year.

Berlin, one of Ukraine's biggest backers in its war against Russia, has suggested Moscow could be behind some of the activities. Russia has denied the allegation.

Drones have also been spotted in recent months over military bases, industrial sites and critical infrastructure in both Germany and other European Union countries such as Norway and Belgium.

