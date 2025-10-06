GOLD/FOREX
Chaos at China drone show as UAVs ignite, sparks fall on crowd

Videos show people using chairs as makeshift umbrellas to shield from falling sparks.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Spectators flee as China drone display malfunctions, sparks rain down
Spectators flee as China drone display malfunctions, sparks rain down

A fireworks display went horribly wrong at the Sky Theatre in Liuyang, Hunan Province, China, on October 2, sending flames raining down on spectators and sparking scenes described as “apocalyptic,” according to reports by The Sun.

Attendees ran for their lives as the spectacle turned into a meteor shower of fire. Videos circulating on social media showed people using chairs as improvised umbrellas to shield themselves from falling sparks.

Small fires also broke out across the surrounding city but were reportedly extinguished within minutes. Officials confirmed that no injuries occurred during the incident.

 Authorities respond

A one-mile evacuation zone was established to protect attendees, while extra firefighters were deployed to prevent another disaster. Officials from the Liuyang Bureau of Culture and Tourism warned that unusually dry weather may have contributed to the malfunction, cautioning that the flames could have sparked a larger blaze. 

The display, titled “October: The Sound of Blooming Flowers,” used drones to create 3D visual effects over land and nearby water. Liuyang, known as the “hometown of fireworks,” frequently hosts massive pyrotechnic shows, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year.

Cause of the mishap

Local reports suggest that the malfunction may have been due to dry weather conditions. Authorities confirmed no injuries and emphasized that the additional firefighting teams prevented further incidents.

Social media reaction

Social media users quickly reacted to the incident, calling it a “man-made disaster” and warning about the dangers of fireworks over crowds. Many expressed shock and disbelief, with one commenting, “This was supposed to be beautiful, but it turned into something out of an apocalypse,” while another added, “These kinds of fireworks over people’s heads are too risky. Should be over water bodies.” Others made lighter remarks, such as, “Now, fireproof umbrellas will be in demand,” or “Terrifying and funny at the same time.”

The incident has sparked discussions about safety measures during large-scale pyrotechnic displays in Liuyang, a city famous for hosting massive annual fireworks shows.

