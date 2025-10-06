Social media users quickly reacted to the incident, calling it a “man-made disaster” and warning about the dangers of fireworks over crowds. Many expressed shock and disbelief, with one commenting, “This was supposed to be beautiful, but it turned into something out of an apocalypse,” while another added, “These kinds of fireworks over people’s heads are too risky. Should be over water bodies.” Others made lighter remarks, such as, “Now, fireproof umbrellas will be in demand,” or “Terrifying and funny at the same time.”