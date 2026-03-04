Drone downed near Baghdad airport: official

Flashpoint: Drone shot down near Baghdad Airport, no casualties or damage reported
A drone was shot down on Tuesday near Baghdad International airport, Iraqi authorities said.
"A small drone was downed... on the outskirts of Baghdad International Airport, with no casualties or material damage reported," the Iraqi government's security media cell said.
While no group immediately claimed responsibility, the incident is significant given the airport’s strategic profile.
The sprawling complex includes not only civilian terminals but also a military installation that hosts American military advisers and previously housed troops from the US-led coalition formed to combat Daesh (ISIS).
The facility has been a recurring flashpoint in past escalations between Washington and Iran-aligned militias in Iraq. It was the site of the January 2020 US drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, dramatically heightening tensions at the time.
The latest drone incident comes amid heightened regional alert levels following US–Israeli strikes on Iran, prompting fears that allied militia groups could target American-linked assets in Iraq as part of a broader retaliatory pattern.
Iraqi officials have not indicated whether the drone was aimed at the military section of the airport or was part of a wider coordinated action.