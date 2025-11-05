Achraf Hakimi is injured after scissor tackle and a doubt for AFCON

Moroccan full-back is reportedly in significant pain and has already started treatment
Paris Saint-Germain have suffered a major setback after star defender Achraf Hakimi sustained a severe ankle injury during their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.
Hakimi came off the pitch in tears on Tuesday night after being caught by a scissor tackle from Bayern Munich forward Luís Díaz. The Colombian was immediately shown a red card for the reckless challenge. Despite being reduced to ten men, Bayern—who were leading 2-0 at the time—held on to claim a 2-1 victory, handing PSG their first defeat of this season’s UEFA Champions League campaign.
Subsequent medical tests confirmed that Hakimi avoided a fracture but suffered a severe sprain to his ankle. The Moroccan full-back is reportedly in significant pain and has already started treatment with PSG’s medical staff. The club expects Hakimi to be sidelined for at least six weeks, with the possibility of an eight-week recovery depending on his progress. This rules him out of several crucial Ligue 1 and European fixtures during a critical stretch of the season.
The timing of the injury has also raised doubts about his availability for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. Morocco, one of the tournament favourites, may have to start their campaign without their influential right-back if his recovery extends into January.
Hakimi’s absence adds to PSG’s growing list of injuries, with Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes already on the sidelines. His ability to stretch play, defend aggressively, and contribute in attack makes him one of the team’s most vital assets.
For now, PSG will have to regroup and find solutions on the right flank as they navigate both domestic and European challenges without their Moroccan star.
