Achraf Hakimi is injured after scissor tackle and a doubt for AFCON

Subsequent medical tests confirmed that Hakimi avoided a fracture but suffered a severe sprain to his ankle. The Moroccan full-back is reportedly in significant pain and has already started treatment with PSG’s medical staff. The club expects Hakimi to be sidelined for at least six weeks, with the possibility of an eight-week recovery depending on his progress. This rules him out of several crucial Ligue 1 and European fixtures during a critical stretch of the season.