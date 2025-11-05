GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Messi turned centre back as Micky van de Ven scores goal-of-the-season contender for Tottenham

Micky van de Ven's solo goal leaves fans in awe

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and Copenhagen, in London, England, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Tottenham fans and football fans are in awe after Micky van de Ven produced one of the goals of the season. The Dutch defender is not just stopping goals this season but scoring them in style. Tottenham’s unlikely top scorer Micky van de Ven continued his remarkable run by netting his sixth goal of the season, making him the club’s leading marksman across all competitions, an impressive feat for a centre back.

After the match, his manager playfully remarked, “He can keep walking past me if he’s angry after a game. He’s our top scorer, so he can keep going.”

Following the weekend’s defeat against Chelsea, Van de Ven and Djed Spence were seen heading straight down the tunnel, avoiding a post match exchange with Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

Watch the wonder goal

It was not just another goal. Van de Ven picked up the ball deep in his own half, ran through the entire defence, and finished with confidence. It was a Puskas-worthy goal indeed.

Thomas Frank summed it up perfectly, saying,

“It was like Lionel Messi transformed into a centre back.”

Van de Ven is proving he can do it all. Tottenham supporters will be hoping there is more magic to come from their in form defender. Spurs fans have seen similar goal scored by Son during his time at the North London club.

