Why are products recalled?

Recalls often occur due to safety concerns over a manufacturing defect that may harm users. The Competition and Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy oversees the recall of defective goods in collaboration with manufacturers and agents in the UAE.

MOE provides an online service for reporting defective goods. By completing a recall application, you can help withdraw such defective or hazardous items from the market.

How to request a recall in the UAE.

• Visit this link from MOE - www.moec.gov.ae/en/request-for-product-recall and fill in the details about the defective product, like the product category, a description of the defect and product, the country of origin. You must also upload a picture of the item.

• Next, click ‘Submit’.

Alternatively you can always contact MOE’s official call centre - 800 1222.

Competition and Consumer Protection Department will the review the request, and verify the presence of the commodity in the UAE, and then make a decision to carry out the recall.

How do I know which products are recalled in the UAE?

In addition to MOE, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology also has a product recall system – Manaa. It is an online management system accessible to individuals, government departments, private sectors, suppliers and others. You can access the link to the database here - https://conformityhub.moiat.gov.ae/recalled-products?lang=en

Through this system, you can view all currently recalled products in the UAE and the reasons for their recall. It allows consumers to report injuries and accidents caused by non-compliant products and to report the presence of recalled or non-compliant products in the market. The aim is to ensure all recalled products are removed from UAE markets.

How to report a recalled product being sold in the UAE