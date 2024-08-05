Dubai: Do you frequently use Dubai’s public buses and wish there were fewer stops on your route or a bus stop closer to your home or office? If so, you can help shape the city’s public transport system by proposing a new bus or marine route to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
With the S’hail app, you can participate in designing and suggesting new bus and marine service routes tailored to your needs. You can vote on proposed routes or recommend new ones. Your input can help RTA assess the feasibility of adding new bus stops or marine stations, ultimately expanding Dubai’s public transport network and services.
How to vote or suggest new RTA public transport routes
1. Download the S’hail app: Available for Apple and Android devices.
2. Open the app: Tap on the ‘More’ button at the bottom of your screen.
3. Navigate to ‘Suggest a Route’: Scroll down and select ‘Suggest a Route’.
4. Choose your preference: Tap on either bus routes or marine routes.
5. Vote or suggest: You can vote on existing proposed routes or suggest a new one.
6. Create a new route: Drag the red and blue pins on the map to mark your start and end destinations.
7. Answer a few questions:
• How often would you use this route?
• Will this suggested route improve your journey at departure, arrival, or both?
• Are you a Person of Determination?
8. Submit your suggestion: Tap ‘Continue’ to record your suggestion with RTA. Your submission will also be available for voting on S’hail.
If your suggestion is successful and gains enough support, it could become a reality, transforming your commute and the city's transport network, making it more efficient.