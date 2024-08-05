1. Download the S’hail app: Available for Apple and Android devices.

2. Open the app: Tap on the ‘More’ button at the bottom of your screen.

3. Navigate to ‘Suggest a Route’: Scroll down and select ‘Suggest a Route’.

4. Choose your preference: Tap on either bus routes or marine routes.

5. Vote or suggest: You can vote on existing proposed routes or suggest a new one.

6. Create a new route: Drag the red and blue pins on the map to mark your start and end destinations.

7. Answer a few questions:

• How often would you use this route?

• Will this suggested route improve your journey at departure, arrival, or both?

• Are you a Person of Determination?



8. Submit your suggestion: Tap ‘Continue’ to record your suggestion with RTA. Your submission will also be available for voting on S’hail.



If your suggestion is successful and gains enough support, it could become a reality, transforming your commute and the city's transport network, making it more efficient.