Dubai: Paying for public parking in Sharjah has become more convenient and cost-effective with the latest update to the Digital Sharjah app, the official platform for government services in the emirate. With just a few taps on the app, you can pay for parking online, skip the 30 fils SMS surcharge, and even extend your parking time. No more worrying about rushing back to your car or risking a Dh100 fine for overstaying - the app takes care of it.
Here is how you can easily settle your parking fees in just a few steps on the app.
Process for paying for public parking in Sharjah
1. Download and sign in – The Digital Sharjah app is available for both Apple and Android devices. Download the app and sign in using your UAE Pass.
2. Access the parking service – On the app’s homepage, navigate to the ‘Transport’ category and find the ‘Pay Public Parking Fees’ service. Tap on the ‘Proceed to Service’ button.
3. View your car details – Enter your car number plate details by clicking on the plus icon on the top right corner. In some cases, your car number plate will automatically appear, as the app is linked to your Emirates ID and UAE Pass, which contain your vehicle registration details.
4. Select the parking zone – Choose the appropriate parking zone, either Sharjah or Khor Fakkan.
5. Choose parking duration – Select the desired parking duration and tap on ‘Proceed’. The app will give you the cost for the parking ticket, depending on your parking duration.
6. Make the payment - Complete your payment using a credit or debit card or your phone wallet. Upon successful payment, you will receive a confirmation SMS.
Two hours: Dh5
Three hours: Dh8
Five hours: Dh12
How to extend parking duration
If you often struggle to keep track of your parking time, the app now has a timer that will help you keep track of the time left. You can extend your parking duration by following these steps:
1. Go to the parking ticket displayed on the app’s homepage.
2. Tap on ‘Change Zone or Extend Parking’.
3. Select the additional duration you need (from one to five hours) and pay the extended fee.
Paid parking timings in Sharjah
Parking fees in Sharjah apply from Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 10pm. Parking is free on Fridays and public holidays, except in areas marked with blue information signs, where standard parking fees are still applicable seven days a week and during public holidays.