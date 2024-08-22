1. Download and sign in – The Digital Sharjah app is available for both Apple and Android devices. Download the app and sign in using your UAE Pass.



2. Access the parking service – On the app’s homepage, navigate to the ‘Transport’ category and find the ‘Pay Public Parking Fees’ service. Tap on the ‘Proceed to Service’ button.



3. View your car details – Enter your car number plate details by clicking on the plus icon on the top right corner. In some cases, your car number plate will automatically appear, as the app is linked to your Emirates ID and UAE Pass, which contain your vehicle registration details.



4. Select the parking zone – Choose the appropriate parking zone, either Sharjah or Khor Fakkan.



5. Choose parking duration – Select the desired parking duration and tap on ‘Proceed’. The app will give you the cost for the parking ticket, depending on your parking duration.



6. Make the payment - Complete your payment using a credit or debit card or your phone wallet. Upon successful payment, you will receive a confirmation SMS.