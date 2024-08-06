Dubai: If you are hiring a housekeeper, cook, nanny, or driver for your family in Dubai, it is essential to employ them through an approved recruitment agency in the UAE. These agencies are licensed to recruit domestic workers and provide necessary training and counseling services to the employees.

However, despite following the correct procedures and hiring from a legitimate agency, you might face a situation where a domestic worker under your sponsorship leaves their job without notice and becomes unreachable. If you find yourself in such a situation, you can file an absconding report through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

Filing an absconding report

You can only report the absence of a domestic worker if:

• The worker has been missing for more than five days.

• You, as the employer, are unaware of the worker’s location.

• You are unable to contact the worker.

Steps to file the report

Ensure you have all necessary documentation, including your employment contract with the worker and proof of attempts to contact them.

1. Open the MOHRE app and login with your UAE Pass.

2. Go to ‘Services’ at the bottom of your screen and then scroll down until you see ‘Domestic Worker Complaint’.

3. Enter your full name and mobile number. Then enter the one-time password sent to you via SMS. Next, you will be able to fill out the application form.

4. Select the type of complaint as absconding.

5. Enter the domestic worker's personal information (passport number, ID number, unified number, name, date of birth, nationality).

6. Add any additional documents for evidence.

The application will be forwarded electronically to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) for verification. It will take two working days for the report to be processed and once the absconding report is approved or rejected, you will be informed via text message and e-mail.

You also have the option to apply for the service in-person at MOHRE Business Centres. Yyou can find the list of approved centres by visiting this link: https://www.mohre.gov.ae/assets/a507f6c0/businessmen-services-centers-en.aspx

For Dubai

This service is for all emirates except Dubai. If you are a Dubai resident you must file an absconding report with General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFAD).

The report can be filed at the Public Services Section – Al Aweer, or the nearest Amer Centre. You must have the domestic worker's details, like their passport number, Emirates ID and unified number. Once your case is filed, an SMS and email will be sent with status of the request.

The Public Services Section in Al Aweer is open everyday from 6am to 10pm.

Cost:

• Dh141

• Dh100 - In case the report is submitted at Amer Centres.

When can an absconding report be revoked?

MOHRE may revoke an absconding report at the request of either party under the following circumstances, as per Ministerial Resolution No. (674) of 2022:

Absence not exceeding 10 days: If the domestic worker's absence from work does not exceed 10 consecutive days, or if 10 consecutive days have not yet passed since their leave expired, or if the absence from work is legally valid.

Presence at workplace: If it can be proven that the domestic worker was present at the workplace or on legally prescribed leave when the absconding report was filed, regardless of the employer’s awareness.

Reinstatement or termination: Following the cancellation of the absconding report with the employer’s approval, the employment relationship may be reinstated or terminated.

Return to recruitment agency: If the domestic worker returns to the domestic labour recruitment agency where they were recruited, either to remain or to depart the country.

Inaccurate report: In other cases where there is evidence that the absconding report made against the domestic worker is inaccurate.