Dubai: Have you ever pictured yourself crafting pastries in one of Dubai's top restaurants, organising the city’s most glamorous events, or working in the city's world-renowned hospitality sector? Now is your chance to make it a reality by enrolling at the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) announced on Monday that admissions are open for certificate and advanced diploma programmes in tourism, hospitality, culinary arts, and events.

DCT offers a range of programmes designed to equip high school graduates with the skills needed to succeed in Dubai's tourism industry. So, if you want to gain hands-on experience and learn from Dubai’s top tourism industry employers and leading hotel operators, here’s how to apply for the new term.

What are the requirements for enrolment at DCT?

The entry requirements include:

• A completed application form (available on the DCT website – dct.ac.ae)

• Latest school results or certificates of qualification

• Valid passport and/or Emirates ID

Once the college has received these, you will be invited to an interview. You may be required to take an English language assessment and numeracy test. If you are an international student, the interview will take place online.

Where to apply for enrolment at DCT?

You first need to fill out an online application form and set up an account on the DCT Admission Portal, which will allow you to track your application. The application form is free of charge.

• Visit the official website - dct.ac.ae and on the homepage click on “Apply Now’ under ‘Admissions Open’ banner.

• Next, start filling out the application form with the following details:

• Admission term – 2024 Term 1 (this is pre-selected)

• Select the programme – tourism operations, event coordination, hospitality operations, culinary operations

• Gender

• Date of birth

• Nationality

• Are you a UAE resident – select ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

• Enter your email address and create a password.

• Enter your mobile number.

• Add in your home address and select the country and city.

• Do you require a student visa for DCT? – select ‘yes’ or ‘no’

• Name of last educational institution you attended (name of high school, university etc)

• How did you hear about DCT? Select from the options (social media advertisement, career fair or school counsellor)

• Enter the captcha code.

• Once you have completed filling out the application, confirm that the information submitted in the form is complete and accurate. Then click on ‘Create Application’.



You will soon receive a confirmation email and will be able to track the status of your application. You will be informed by DCT if any additional information or documents are required.

One-year certificate and diploma courses available at DCT • Tourism

• Event organisation

• Hospitality

• Culinary Arts

What happens after applying?

If your application form is accepted and the interview round was successful, you will receive the offer through your registered email address. You will also have to pay a Dh1,000 deposit on the DCT website.

What is the duration of the courses?

The certificate courses are one-year full-time with five days of classes per week. Classes are held from Monday to Thursday between 8.30am and 4pm, and Fridays from 8.30am to 1pm.

Where is DCT located?