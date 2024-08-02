Dubai: Before you head off on your vacation, you probably stash away all your valuables, close the curtains, lock all the doors, and turn off the lights and taps. Naturally, you might also consider switching off your air conditioner (AC) to save on energy costs. But think again because according to experts interviewed by Gulf News, this seemingly harmless act can lead to costly repairs and potential health risks.

Why leaving your AC on while on vacation is a smart move

“I highly recommend keeping the AC working during holidays as it helps maintain the optimal humidity levels indoors, especially in humid weather conditions,” Kamal Mohan, deputy general manager at UAE-based maintenance company - Fixperts, said.

Turning off your AC while on holiday might seem like a great way to save on your electricity bill, but it could lead to costly damage in the long run. You may end up spending more on repairs and, in severe cases, risk affecting your health.

“Keeping the AC on will be more energy efficient than completely turning it off, especially if taking short vacations for less than 10 days. This approach avoids the need for the unit to run longer to cool down a warm house upon your return,” he added.

It is true that the electricity bill will reduce by turning off the AC units if you are going for a long holiday, however, it is not actually giving you any savings but instead causing issues or damages to your property and to your health as well. - Kamal Mohan, deputy general manager at Fixperts

You can still save money on electricity bills

You don’t have to sacrifice comfort or your wallet to keep your AC running while you are away. Smart technology can help you monitor and control your energy consumption.

“Currently, there are smart AC controls available in the market. You can control and monitor the AC units remotely through your mobile phones. Furthermore, you can use programmable thermostats, which can automatically adjust the temperature of your home based on your pre-programmed schedule and settings,” Mohan explained.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) also offers a helpful tool. Their Consumption Assessment Tool, available on their mobile app, lets you track your electricity usage in real-time.

The consequences of turning off your AC

Mohan explained that if you do not switch on the AC, it would cause the following damages:

• Humidity and moisture – There is a possibility of humidity or excess moisture build-up that can lead to mould and mildew growth.

• Heat damage – The extreme heat buildup could potentially warp or degrade materials like wood floors, cupboards, doors and door frames. The heat does not just damage wooden materials but also other belongings such as electronics, artwork, and furniture.

• Structural damage – The possibility of hairline crack formation on walls and gypsum ceiling is also due to changes in temperature and humidity level variation.

Leaving your AC off for an extended period can lead to significant damage to your home. High humidity can cause mould and mildew growth. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Finding the perfect temperature setting

“It is recommended to turn the AC on between 26°C to 28°C, on the ‘fan only’ option or the ‘auto’ setting,” Dinesh Ramachandran, technical and safety, health and environment manager at regional public health company - Rentokil Boecker, said.

He added that these settings help prevent humidity buildup and subsequent mould growth while saving on electricity bills.

It is recommended to turn the AC on between 26°C to 28°C on the 'fan only option' which will turn the AC on when needed on a programmable thermostat, or on AC mode with auto cut off setting whilst on holiday. The recommended settings helps prevent build up of humidity and subsequent mold growth and saves electricity bills. - Dinesh Ramachandran, technical and safety, health and environment manager at Rentokil Boecker

Pro tip: Do a pre-vacation AC maintenance

Both experts recommend routine maintenance to prepare your home before you leave for vacation, ensuring no major issues occur while you are away.

“During this maintenance, indoor and outdoor units will get serviced and the drain pipes also get flushed or cleaned, which will help avoid any breakdowns or any water leaks during holidays. It is also recommended to ensure blinds and curtains are closed in your home as this will also help in minimising the transfer of solar heat into your living spaces, hence reducing the workload on your AC system,” Mohan, advised.

For Ramachandran, AC maintenance can be done before or after vacation time depending on one’s convenience.

“I for one do it when my family is away to ensure no inconvenience to them. This is because my family travels for longer periods than I do. However, the same cannot be said for everyone. It is important to ensure that AC filters are cleaned on a regular, quarterly basis and it is recommended to clean AC ducts by a certified service and to use a programmable thermostat for efficient use of energy,” he said.