Dubai: Karama is one of the oldest neighbourhoods in Dubai, and to this day you will find people in the area who have called this community their home for decades.

The reasons are many, but according to one resident who has lived in Karama for 37 years and counting, it is mostly emotional.

“I was born in Karama, raised in Karama, got married and settled in Karama, and now my children go to a school in Karama. Our first home was in Sheikh Rashid Colony, which was also referred to as the ‘7,000 building’, as the annual rent was fixed at Dh7,000,” 37-year-old Savio Nazareth told Gulf News.

Over the years, Nazareth has seen the evolution and progress of Karama and Dubai, with a deep sense of connection to his neighbourhood.

“The building we live in today is actually 50 years old, and we pay Dh72,000 for a three-bedroom apartment, which really is a steal considering the rents in general,” he added.

And he’s not wrong. Dubai’s rental index, which is set by the Dubai Land Department (DLD), puts the price range for a three-bedroom apartment in the area as between Dh90,000 to Dh110,000.

Preserving the heritage

Image Credit: Huda Tabrez/Gulf News

Because of its long history, the neighbourhood offers many choices to people looking to rent an apartment. Over the years, many of the older buildings have been renovated, and the heritage of the neighbourhood preserved, even as newer buildings have cropped up. In this neighbourhood, the old and the new merge seamlessly.

A great example is the Karama Shopping Complex, one of the oldest building complexes here. Constructed in 1975, the building structure has not changed over the decades, as it has been carefully renovated and maintained, even getting a makeover with graffitis splashing its walls.

It is this mix of old and new residential buildings, that ends up becoming a great advantage for people looking to rent an apartment in the area – there is something for everyone, from the budget-conscious to those looking for state-of-the-art amenities.

Public facilities in Karama • ADCB Metro station

• Karama bus station

• Karama Community park, with Zabeel Park nearby

• Several hypermarkets, shopping complexes

• Karama fish market

• Dedicated e-scooter and bicycle lanes



Central location

Another reason why Karama is popular among residents is its central location. The neighbourhood has a Metro station (ADCB Metro station), a major bus station, as well as roads connecting directly to Sheikh Zayed Road (E11). Within the area, too, moving around is easy, with several bicycle and e-scooter lanes constructed by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

“If you’re hungry at night, you can walk around at any time and get really good food from the restaurants,” Christine Graziel F. Cruz, a 44-year-old resident said.

The Metro station is also a short walk away from her home, for which she pays Dh2,500 a month for a master bedroom.

A bustling community

Walk around the neighbourhood in the evening, and you will see the streets come alive with people coming back from work, having caught the Metro home. Many restaurants and cafes in the neighbourhood open late into the night, with a handful even boasting of 24x7 service.

So even as night falls, if you live in Karama, you will always find a place to grab a shawarma or a quick cup of karak.