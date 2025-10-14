GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Housing

How to get a Holiday Home Permit in Dubai

Eligibility, documents, insurance, and the cost to legally rent your property short-term

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Courtesy of Kennedy Towers

Dubai: Looking to turn your Dubai apartment or villa into a short-term rental? Whether it has to earn extra income or make the most of your property investment, you will need a holiday home permit from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) before welcoming guests.

Data from various UAE property platforms show that some of the most popular areas for short-term rentals are Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Downtown Dubai. Short-term rentals often generate higher nightly rates than long-term leases, particularly in sought-after locations or during peak tourist seasons. In fact, property owners can sometimes earn in just a few weeks what a month-long tenancy would bring in, making short stays a potentially more lucrative option.

What Is a Holiday Home Permit?

A holiday home permit officially designates a furnished residential unit as a short-term rental property in Dubai. DET issues the permit only after confirming that all legal and safety requirements are met.

However, keep in mind that permits are not issued for:

  • Units classified as hotel rooms or hotel apartments

  • Properties with sale and purchase agreements that prohibit short-term rentals

Property eligibility

Your property must meet certain title deed requirements to qualify:

  • Apartments: Must have “Residential” on the title deed.

  • Villas or houses in gated communities: Can be “Residential” or “Commercial.”

  • Independent villas in Hatta: Must be classified as “Commercial” or “Farms.”

Insurance requirement

You must have a comprehensive insurance policy from a Dubai-licensed insurance company. It should:

  • Cover any potential damages or injuries to guests

  • Remain valid for the entire duration of the permit

Who can register

You can register as either:

  • A company or establishment

  • An individual property owner

Required documents:

  • For companies or establishments: copy of valid Holiday Home licence

  • For property owners: copy of Emirates ID

Permit duration

  • Minimum: 3 months

  • Maximum: 12 months

  • Fees remain the same regardless of the duration

Application process

Log in – Access the Holiday Homes System portal - hhpermits.det.gov.ae/HolidayHomes/Welcome.aspx and sign in with your username and password. You must create account to apply for the permit.

Register your unit – Click on ‘Add Unit’ and provide your property details.

Enter property information – Include unit type, number of bedrooms, total area, and developer.

Upload documents – Attach all required supporting documents.

Review and confirm – Check all information before submitting; applications are usually reviewed within one business day.

Self-classification – Once approved, your unit will appear on your dashboard for self-classification. Submit the classification and pay the fees to get your unit status updated to Approved.

Required documents

 To complete your application, you will need:

  • Title deed or approved Dubai Land Department sale and purchase agreement

  • NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the developer, if applicable

  • Landlord’s signed passport copy or Emirates ID

  • Trade licence if the landlord is a company

  • Emirates ID or passport copy of the authorised signatory

  • Property Management Letter (template downloadable from portal)

  • Latest DEWA (Dubai Electricity & Water Authority) bill

Inspection process

DET will inspect your property to ensure it meets all safety and quality requirements.

Key points:

  • The unit must be vacant during inspection

  • If violations are found, you’ll receive a warning or penalty

  • Violations must be corrected within two weeks

  • DET may perform periodic unannounced inspections

Fees and payment

Service fees include:

  • Dh300 per bedroom

  • Dh50 for the Holiday Home classification certificate

  • Dh10 knowledge fee

  • Dh10 innovation fee

Total minimum fee: Dh370
Annual maximum: Dh1,200 per holiday home

Payment: All fees are paid online via the Holiday Homes Portal.

Registering in the Holiday Homes System

All individuals, companies, and establishments, including managers or authorised representatives, must register on the Holiday Homes System before starting holiday home rental activities. You can access the official Holiday Homes Portal, the DET-approved electronic platform for licence applications, permits, and related servicess.

Related Topics:
Dubai property

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Airport Free Zone

New free zone mainland operating permit in Dubai

2m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes.

New UAE visa rules explained for widows and families

2m read
Dubai SME, Emarat join to boost Emirati startups

Dubai SME, Emarat join to boost Emirati startups

2m read
Dubai accelerator aims to create unicorns, scale SMEs

Dubai accelerator aims to create unicorns, scale SMEs

2m read