Eligibility, documents, insurance, and the cost to legally rent your property short-term
Dubai: Looking to turn your Dubai apartment or villa into a short-term rental? Whether it has to earn extra income or make the most of your property investment, you will need a holiday home permit from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) before welcoming guests.
Data from various UAE property platforms show that some of the most popular areas for short-term rentals are Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Downtown Dubai. Short-term rentals often generate higher nightly rates than long-term leases, particularly in sought-after locations or during peak tourist seasons. In fact, property owners can sometimes earn in just a few weeks what a month-long tenancy would bring in, making short stays a potentially more lucrative option.
A holiday home permit officially designates a furnished residential unit as a short-term rental property in Dubai. DET issues the permit only after confirming that all legal and safety requirements are met.
However, keep in mind that permits are not issued for:
Units classified as hotel rooms or hotel apartments
Properties with sale and purchase agreements that prohibit short-term rentals
Property eligibility
Your property must meet certain title deed requirements to qualify:
Apartments: Must have “Residential” on the title deed.
Villas or houses in gated communities: Can be “Residential” or “Commercial.”
Independent villas in Hatta: Must be classified as “Commercial” or “Farms.”
You must have a comprehensive insurance policy from a Dubai-licensed insurance company. It should:
Cover any potential damages or injuries to guests
Remain valid for the entire duration of the permit
You can register as either:
A company or establishment
An individual property owner
Required documents:
For companies or establishments: copy of valid Holiday Home licence
For property owners: copy of Emirates ID
Permit duration
Minimum: 3 months
Maximum: 12 months
Fees remain the same regardless of the duration
Log in – Access the Holiday Homes System portal - hhpermits.det.gov.ae/HolidayHomes/Welcome.aspx and sign in with your username and password. You must create account to apply for the permit.
Register your unit – Click on ‘Add Unit’ and provide your property details.
Enter property information – Include unit type, number of bedrooms, total area, and developer.
Upload documents – Attach all required supporting documents.
Review and confirm – Check all information before submitting; applications are usually reviewed within one business day.
Self-classification – Once approved, your unit will appear on your dashboard for self-classification. Submit the classification and pay the fees to get your unit status updated to Approved.
To complete your application, you will need:
Title deed or approved Dubai Land Department sale and purchase agreement
NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the developer, if applicable
Landlord’s signed passport copy or Emirates ID
Trade licence if the landlord is a company
Emirates ID or passport copy of the authorised signatory
Property Management Letter (template downloadable from portal)
Latest DEWA (Dubai Electricity & Water Authority) bill
DET will inspect your property to ensure it meets all safety and quality requirements.
Key points:
The unit must be vacant during inspection
If violations are found, you’ll receive a warning or penalty
Violations must be corrected within two weeks
DET may perform periodic unannounced inspections
Fees and payment
Service fees include:
Dh300 per bedroom
Dh50 for the Holiday Home classification certificate
Dh10 knowledge fee
Dh10 innovation fee
Total minimum fee: Dh370
Annual maximum: Dh1,200 per holiday home
Payment: All fees are paid online via the Holiday Homes Portal.
All individuals, companies, and establishments, including managers or authorised representatives, must register on the Holiday Homes System before starting holiday home rental activities. You can access the official Holiday Homes Portal, the DET-approved electronic platform for licence applications, permits, and related servicess.
