Can I rent out the house even if I am a tenant?

"Yes, it is legal for tenants to rent out their villa or apartment as a holiday home for one or two months while they are outside the UAE," Joanna Plunket, short-term rentals manager at Better Homes, said.

"However, it is important to obtain a holiday home permit from Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) and to follow the rules and regulations for maintaining holiday home in Dubai," Plunket added.

For example, the holiday home should be leased as a whole unit, you cannot rent out only part of the property, like a room or bed space. Additionally, you would also need to have home insurance to cover any damages that might happen while the guest stays.

Yes, it is legal for tenants to rent out their villa or apartment as a holiday home for one or two months while they are outside the UAE - Joanna Plunket, short-term rentals manager at Better Homes

Get your landlord’s approval

Justine Mae Olayres, the director of operations at Dubai-based Primestay Vacation Homes Rental LLC, explained that if you do not own the property, you will need the landlord's approval.

"Tenants can only apply for the DTCM holiday home permit if they obtain a no-objection letter (NOC) from their landlord and rent out the property on a short-term basis,” she said.

Tenants can only apply for the DTCM holiday home permit if they obtain a no-objection letter (NOC) from their landlord and rent out the property on a short-term basis. - Justine Mae Olayres, the director of operations at Primestay Vacation Homes Rental LLC

Inform your building's management

According to the experts who spoke with Gulf News, tenants should also inform their building management and security that they have a holiday home permit and are operating a holiday rental in the apartment complex or community villa.

“It is important to send an email to the apartment security and community management with the DTCM licence, the check-in date and passport copies of the guests. This is to ensure that they know if the person is allowed to stay in the apartment when they come,” Plunket said.

How do I apply for the holiday home permit?

Olayres explained that to set up your home as a short-term holiday rental, you must first seek a permit from DTCM, which is under Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

She said: “Tenants can obtain this permit in two ways – either by dealing with a real estate agency, which will handle the entire process and market the home on platforms such as Airbnb and oversee its maintenance. Alternatively, a tenant can do it on their own, by signing up for the permit directly through the DTCM website.”

What is a standard and deluxe holiday home? According to Olayres, DTCM has two categories for holiday homes: standard and deluxe.

She said: "While applying for the permit, you must fill out a checklist with the different amenities in your apartment or villa. According to what you have ticked, your home will be categorised as a standard or deluxe holiday home."

To read a detailed guide on how to obtain a holiday home permit in Dubai through the DTCM website – hh.dtcm.gov.ae – click here

Does the property need to be inspected?

To ensure holiday homes in Dubai observe the conditions laid out by DTCM, the authority conducts routine inspections of the properties.