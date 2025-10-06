“Everything you need is within walking distance,” residents say of this calm neighbourhood
Dubai: There’s a neighbourhood in Dubai where life moves at an unhurried pace. The hum of traffic is distant, and most errands are done on foot rather than by car. Within minutes of your doorstep, you will find everything you need a supermarket, a gym, your child’s school, and cafés shaded by trees. In a city defined by gleaming skyscrapers, busy roads, and constant construction, this pocket of calm feels almost improbable. It’s called Dubai Motor City.
Long celebrated as one of Dubai’s most liveable communities, Motor City consistently ranks among the top choices for renters and homebuyers. What makes it so appealing? Gulf News spent time in the neighbourhood to hear directly from residents who have traded the city’s relentless pace for a greener, slower rhythm of life.
Step inside, and the contrast is immediate. Wide, walkable streets replace highways. Residents stroll with groceries or walk their children home from school. In Green Community, the heart of Motor City, a shimmering lake sits amidst ghaf and sidr trees. The loudest sounds are the rustle of leaves and the chatter of birds, a gentle reminder that, even in Dubai, tranquillity can still find a home.
For husband and wife Noemie Levieux and Sidharth Jayakrishnan, and their three-year-old son - Noah, Dubai Motor City has been home for nearly seven years and, in their words, “the perfect place to raise a family.” In 2022, the couple made what they call their smartest decision yet, buying a 5,300-square-foot duplex in The Green Community’s Terraced Apartments.
Sidharth, an architect, saw what others might have overlooked. “When we first saw it, it was a relic from 15 years ago, dated finishes, dark spaces, all closed off,” he recalled. “But I saw its potential.” What followed was a complete gut renovation that transformed the apartment into a modern minimalist haven, filled with light and calm.
From the outside, it looks like any other apartment hallway in Dubai. But open the door, and you step into a stylish, vibrant space that feels worlds away from the city outside. “It is like the secret wardrobe in Narnia,” joked Sidharth.
Their investment paid off. They bought the duplex for Dh2 million in 2022 and moved in 2024 and with modern renovations and upgrades now complete, it is valued at approximately Dh7 million. According to Jayakrishnan, the redevelopment and renovation cost around Dh950,000.
“Honestly, we love the place so much, it has everything, we do not need to leave the place for anything, we have almost every supermarket, great restaurants, our son’s nursery is like only a few minutes away. It is a calm and tranquil place and very walkable,” said Levieux, who is from France, and said her green community’s ample trees and nature and walkable nature, reminds her of her home country.
The couple’s apartment feels more like a villa suspended in the air. With two large terraces overlooking Green Community’s lake and gardens, it offers rare outdoor space for a Dubai apartment.
“Our friends call it an ‘apartment in the sky’,” said Levieux with a laugh. “Every morning, we wake up to birdsong and the sound of the trees. It feels like walking into Europe - calm, green and quiet, while the rest of Dubai is buzzing outside.”
Sidharth’s design philosophy shaped every detail. “We both have busy lives, and with a toddler, there’s enough chaos already,” he said. “We wanted our home to feel grounding. We used earthy materials like stone, metal, glass and marble, timeless textures that age gracefully.”
Part of what binds residents to Dubai Motor City is its strong sense of community. Families often gather in its leafy parks, and seasonal celebrations.
“There are a lot families here and community events and gatherings to celebrate different festivals like Christmas, Diwali and Eid, and also the different nationalities that are here and it’s very diverse, not only is it beautiful place but there is also a sense of community,” said the couple.
It’s just another world out here.
That’s how Dr Daphne Soares, a resident of Motor City’s Dickens Circus, feels. There’s always something happening, and that’s exactly why she has no plans to leave. We caught up with the cheery Dr. Soares, founder of Carousel Moms NLP, in one of the community’s sprawling parks. She lives in Dickens Circus-1, a 1BHK, as she explains.
She used to stay in Norton’s Court—until the parking headaches and the daily trek for her children's school bus became too much. “So, we decided to move. We did not want to leave Motor City,” she says. “You can see the surroundings, there’s such unity, and community here. There’s a pool here, baby pool and large pool and every building has its own gym. It’s so comfortable and everyone’s helpful here. The guests don’t have such a trouble with parking.”
Her children, meanwhile, love spending time in the park, relaxing with their friends and journaling.
As for the rent, she’s candid. “That is Dh62,000. Earlier, ten years ago, it was Dh55,000,” she says. But higher costs haven’t dampened her enthusiasm. Motor City has only gotten livelier since she first arrived. “When we first moved to Motor City, there was only Spinneys. And now, there are so many restaurants around, and there’s also the Avenue Mall. Lulu has opened and so has Carrefour. There are salons, hairdressers and gyms. There are classes for children, including ballet and taekwondo. My daughter used to go for ballet. There’s just so much happening here.”
It appears to be a common sentiment: once you find Motor City, you don’t want to leave it.
Bhanu Parashar, CFO of UK-based pharmaceutical company Neomedic, feels that the area is “just growing day by day.” A resident since 2020, he says, “There are dedicated efforts to upgrade facilities.” He currently pays around 68k for his place in Sherlock Circus.
For Parashar, the biggest draw is the greenery. “It’s so pet, and kid-friendly. There are so many kid-friendly grounds, play areas, where children can send their children to play without worry,” he says. And convenience isn’t far behind. Lulu, Spinneys, Waitrose—take your pick, all are close. “And another enviable feature are healthcare facilities. Medcare, Prime Medical and Emirates Hospital are hardly 100m away from here,” he adds.
While Dr. Soares enjoys the calm of Dickens Circus, in another part of Motor City lives Upneet Bhardwaj, a property advisor and consultant at Linda’s Real Estate. She’s settled into Terraced Gardens, another green pocket she calls an “oasis.”
Bhardwaj, who moved from Singapore a little more than a year ago, now owns her apartment in Motor City. We enter a large, spotless living room—“just cleaned,” she insists—with a stunning view of a lake and rocks right outside the spacious verandah.
She recalls her home-hunting journey across Dubai, checking out 15 communities before landing here. As she explains, “Somehow, when I saw it, I couldn’t move on from it.” That’s why she and her family, including her daughter, decided to settle here. While she’s in an apartment, the community offers villas and duplexes as well—plenty of options for anyone who falls under Motor City’s spell.
For Peter Bugar, a homeowner who moved from Slovakia three years ago, the charm of Uptown Motor City felt instantly familiar.
“When I first visited, it reminded me a little of Europe. To me, it’s one of the greenest communities in Dubai, and almost everything is within walking distance - supermarkets, the gym, restaurants, and cafés.”
Bugar bought his 1,000-square-foot studio apartment for Dh750,000, a decision he calls “a great investment,” now worth nearly Dh1 million.
“Also the location is right for me, it is connected to most major highways and it takes almost takes less than 30 minutes to reach any area in Dubai,” he added.
According to Property Finder’s September 2025 community insights, the average annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Motor City is around Dh80,000, while a two-bedroom unit sells for approximately Dh1.08 million.
Data from the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment (2024) places the community under Al Hebiah First, with an estimated population of 12,637 residents.
Owned by Union Properties, Motor City is best known for the Dubai Autodrome, the city’s premier racing and karting venue.
Neighbouring Dubai Sports City and Dubai Studio City, Motor City is divided into two main residential zones - UpTown Motor City and Green Community Motor City.
A mix of apartments, villas, and townhouses surrounded by landscaped parks and walkable streets has made it one of Dubai’s most desirable neighbourhoods for both families and professionals seeking a quieter pace of life.
Motor City’s location is one of its strongest assets. Linked by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), Umm Suqeim Street (D63), and Hessa Street (D61), it’s around 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport, 25 minutes from Downtown Dubai, and under 20 minutes from Dubai Marina.
While traffic can build during peak hours, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) Dh798 million enhancement of Al Qudra Road is set to ease congestion, cutting travel times significantly. Public transport options remain limited, but the F37 bus connects Motor City to the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station.
Families are well served by quality education options. Within the community are GEMS Metropole School, Emirates British Nursery, and Jebel Ali Village Early Childhood Centre, while top institutions such as Renaissance School, Dwight School, and Dubai Schools Al Barsha are a short drive away.
Healthcare needs are well covered, with Emirates Hospital Day Surgery, Medcare Medical Centre, HealthBay Clinic, and Prime Medical Center all located within or near the community.
Convenience is a hallmark of Motor City living. Major supermarket chains including Union Coop, Spinneys, Waitrose, LuLu and Viva are close at hand, along with boutique stores and local grocers.
First Avenue Mall serves as the retail and entertainment hub, while The Neighbourhood Food Hall features an eclectic mix of eateries, from Mexican to Asian. Popular Dubai restaurants such as SALT, High Joint, Al Safadi, Pickl, Wokyo Noodle Bar, and Allo Beirut also have outlets here, offering global flavours within walking distance.
Motor City offers abundant options for fitness and leisure. Residents can choose from several gyms, yoga and pilates studios, while its shaded parks and jogging trails are perfect for weekend strolls. The Dubai Autodrome is a local landmark for motorsport fans, and Dubai Miracle Garden, one of the city’s most popular attractions is less than 10 minutes away. Nearby Dubai Sports City also provides top-tier facilities for cricket, football, and athletics.
Dubai Motor City is a self-contained community where design, nature, and connection meet. From stylish duplexes and lush parks to walkable streets and cafés that hum with neighbourhood life, it offers a slice of urban calm in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.
