Dubai: There’s a neighbourhood in Dubai where life moves at an unhurried pace. The hum of traffic is distant, and most errands are done on foot rather than by car. Within minutes of your doorstep, you will find everything you need a supermarket, a gym, your child’s school, and cafés shaded by trees. In a city defined by gleaming skyscrapers, busy roads, and constant construction, this pocket of calm feels almost improbable. It’s called Dubai Motor City.

Long celebrated as one of Dubai’s most liveable communities, Motor City consistently ranks among the top choices for renters and homebuyers. What makes it so appealing? Gulf News spent time in the neighbourhood to hear directly from residents who have traded the city’s relentless pace for a greener, slower rhythm of life.

Step inside, and the contrast is immediate. Wide, walkable streets replace highways. Residents stroll with groceries or walk their children home from school. In Green Community, the heart of Motor City, a shimmering lake sits amidst ghaf and sidr trees. The loudest sounds are the rustle of leaves and the chatter of birds, a gentle reminder that, even in Dubai, tranquillity can still find a home.