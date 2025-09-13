GOLD/FOREX
Dubai property demand stays strong as buyers, tenants flock to key areas in August 2025

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
6 most sought-after apartment, villa communities in Dubai right now
Shutterstock

Dubai: Dubai’s property market rarely slows down—and even August, usually a quiet month, proved resilient. Betterhomes’ latest report shows steady sales, strong rental demand, and clear favourites emerging among buyers and tenants.

Here’s a breakdown of where people are choosing to buy and rent, and why these communities stand out, as per the report.

1. Dubai Marina – In-demand apartments

  • Consistently Dubai’s most in-demand apartment hub.

  • Popular with both investors (thanks to high rental yields) and expats looking for waterfront living.

  • Proximity to JBR, Bluewaters, and easy metro access keep demand strong.

2. Business Bay – Magnet for professionals

  • Apartment demand here remains high, especially for one-beds.

  • Its location next to Downtown Dubai and ongoing new project launches attract buyers.

  • Strong rental activity as professionals working in DIFC and Downtown prefer to live nearby.

3. JVC – Affordable, family-friendly

  • Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) continues to rise as a budget-friendly choice for both renters and first-time buyers.

  • Mix of mid-rise apartments, townhouses, and growing retail options.

  • Popular with younger families seeking more space at a reasonable price.

4. Arabian Ranches – Classic villas

  • Still one of the most sought-after villa communities.

  • Strong appeal for families looking for green, spacious neighbourhoods with schools and amenities.

  • Villas here continue to retain value, with long-term demand holding steady.

5. Dubai Hills Estate – New hub for families

  • Rapidly becoming the top choice for upscale villa living.

  • Offers modern homes, open green spaces, and a prime location near Downtown.

  • Strong mix of buyers: investors, high-net-worth individuals, and end-users.

6. Jumeirah Golf Estates – Luxury living

  • Remains one of Dubai’s most aspirational villa communities.

  • Attracts golf lovers, high-income families, and overseas investors.

  • Branded as a lifestyle destination, not just a residential community.

Beyond communities: What numbers say

  • Sales: 17,710 transactions in August, down 5.9% from July, but up 10% year-on-year.

  • Prices: Average sales price per square foot rose 2.1% to Dh1,932.

  • Rentals: 41,504 transactions in August, with a surge in new move-ins (44% of activity).

  • Hot spots: Jumeirah villa rents climbed 4.2% to Dh539,000, while Mirdif apartment rents jumped 5.5% to Dh88,000.

Key takeaways for buyers, renters

Dubai’s property market isn’t just resilient—it’s evolving.

  • Investors dominate at 59% of buyers, but end-users still make up a healthy 41%.

  • Financing activity (58% of purchases) shows more long-term buyers committing.

  • Tenants are increasingly moving into new homes, not just renewing old leases.

For anyone eyeing Dubai real estate, the top six communities—across both apartments and villas—are setting the tone for the city’s next phase of growth.

Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
