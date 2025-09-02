GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Dubai rents drop for second month - Al Barsha, JVC see major dips

New tenants gain as landlords cut asking rents significantly

Last updated:
Manoj Nair, Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Have apartment and villa rents in Dubai peaked?
Have apartment and villa rents in Dubai peaked?
Supplied

Dubai: For a second month, tenants in Dubai have seen their rents drop at the time of renewing their apartment or villa contracts in more locations. Even when it comes to new leases, tenants are getting some ‘good deals’ that many thought would not have been possible at the start of this year.

And when it comes to rental trends outside of freehold areas, Al Barsha is seeing average rates drop by more than 20% in August compared with what asking rents were in July-August 2024, according to data from GCP-Reidin.

For instance, most of the current listings show rents on a 2-bedroom unit in Al Barsha at Dh125,000-Dh135,000, but a handful even listing closer to Dh100,000.

“Rents have dropped in upscale locations such as The Lakes and Green Community as well as in areas like Al Barsha,” said Eima Hajimalian of GCP Properties. “And rents have flat-lined in Jumeirah Village Circle and The Springs.”

Of these, for residents wanting to select more budget-lite options, the best piece of news would be that JVC rents are stable. At the start of this year, the sprawling residential community had one of the highest year-on-year growth in rents.

In areas such as Discovery Gardens, rent increases have been at or under 5%, with many landlords opting not to ask for increases for tenants entering their second year renewals.

What are JVC rents looking like now?

Listings for 2-bedroom units at JVC show a wide range of options, from Dh74,000 to Dh130,000 (and even costlier options). But the main takeaway is that those less costly rental choices are there – even as JVC remains one of the most sought after locations.

Now, apart from the rent drops, the other prominent detail emerging from the July and August transactions are the drop in volumes at many of these established communities.

This could be that those tenants could have moved out to new buildings elsewhere. Or even shifted to less expensive rental options in Sharjah.

Dubai Silicon Oasis beats the odds  

One of the few locations in Dubai that continues to see higher rents on renewals and new leases is Silicon Oasis, according to data from GCP Properties. One-bedroom apartments there are averaging Dh60,000, while 2-bed units are pushing towards the Dh80,000-Dh90,000 range.    

“Dubai Silicon Oasis seems the exception, but when you check the August data for rates and volumes, there are declines in Arjan, Liwan, the Greens as well as in the number of renewals happening in Business Bay.

“The notable locations that did see an uptick in volumes were the Palm Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai.”

September data will be crucial

Even then, there are brokers and landlords who say the rent declines are a ‘temporary’ summer phenomenon. They point to the number of new residents expected in Dubai over the coming months, as well as new stats that show the population of the city heading for consistent increases.   

This will also be closely tracked by new property buyers wanting to rent out their units. "These investors will not want to be in a situation where they are getting less than expected as rents - and paying more on service charges," said an estate agent.

Manoj Nair
Manoj NairBusiness Editor
Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai property

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian rupee was under extreme pressure leading up to the start of the US sanctions against Indian exports.

Indian rupee drops to all-time low against dirham

2m read
Landlords in Dubai are scrutinising Ejari tenancy agreements to see whether details of all those staying in an apartment or villa.

For Ejari, Dubai tenants must list who else is staying

3m read
Photo used for illustration purposes only

UAE: Can you evict a tenant who refuses to pay rent?

2m read
Explore life in JVC, Dubai — from affordable rents and green spaces to local shops and great connectivity, learn why residents love calling it home.

Why Dubai residents love living in JVC

8m read