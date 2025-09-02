And when it comes to rental trends outside of freehold areas, Al Barsha is seeing average rates drop by more than 20% in August compared with what asking rents were in July-August 2024, according to data from GCP-Reidin.

Dubai: For a second month, tenants in Dubai have seen their rents drop at the time of renewing their apartment or villa contracts in more locations. Even when it comes to new leases, tenants are getting some ‘good deals’ that many thought would not have been possible at the start of this year.

Listings for 2-bedroom units at JVC show a wide range of options, from Dh74,000 to Dh130,000 (and even costlier options). But the main takeaway is that those less costly rental choices are there – even as JVC remains one of the most sought after locations.

Of these, for residents wanting to select more budget-lite options, the best piece of news would be that JVC rents are stable. At the start of this year, the sprawling residential community had one of the highest year-on-year growth in rents.

This will also be closely tracked by new property buyers wanting to rent out their units. "These investors will not want to be in a situation where they are getting less than expected as rents - and paying more on service charges," said an estate agent.

Even then, there are brokers and landlords who say the rent declines are a ‘temporary’ summer phenomenon. They point to the number of new residents expected in Dubai over the coming months, as well as new stats that show the population of the city heading for consistent increases.

“Dubai Silicon Oasis seems the exception, but when you check the August data for rates and volumes, there are declines in Arjan, Liwan, the Greens as well as in the number of renewals happening in Business Bay.

One of the few locations in Dubai that continues to see higher rents on renewals and new leases is Silicon Oasis, according to data from GCP Properties. One-bedroom apartments there are averaging Dh60,000, while 2-bed units are pushing towards the Dh80,000-Dh90,000 range.

