Mercedes-Benz recalls Viano/Vito in UAE over airbag concerns

Recall for Viano/Vito (639 platform) will begin from 18th June 2025
In coordination with the Competition and Consumer Protection Department in the Ministry of Economy, and in line with the keenness of the Ministry of Economy to conduct an ongoing review of all the products in the UAE and provide the customer with the required protection, Gargash Enterprises and Emirates Motor Company announce that a Recall for Viano/Vito (639 platform) will begin from 18th June 2025.
Mercedes-Benz AG has determined that on certain Vito/Viano (639 platform) vehicles, an airbag module from Takata might have been installed during a driver-airbag replacement.
The announcement has been aligned jointly with Gargash Enterprises and Emirates Motor Company and the Ministry of Economy – Department of Competition and Consumer Protection to inform customers about the launch of an inspection of the affected vehicles which are imported in UAE.
Any necessary rectification work will be free of charge for the customers.
Gargash Enterprises and Emirates Motor Company will be contacting all respective customers requesting all customers who own an affected vehicle to have their vehicles inspected.
639 - 3005392 until 3221963
VAN Models: Viano/Vito (639 platform)
Manufacturing country: Spain
Number of affected Vehicles:199 Units
The VIN appears on the plate attached to the driver‘s door jamb and on a plate fastened to the top of the dashboard on the driver‘s side.
For more information please call: Gargash Enterprises: 800 2369 Emirates Motor Company commercial vehicles: 02-4034755
