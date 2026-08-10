16 Bangladeshis killed factory fire in Saudi Arabia

Officials have been instructed to ensure the bodies are returned to Bangladesh as quickly as possible and to secure government assistance and any compensation due to the victims’ families, he said.

“Riyadh civil defence put out a fire at an unlicensed site being used for furniture upholstery,” the agency said in a post on X, adding that the necessary regulatory procedures had subsequently been completed.

Authorities have not yet disclosed what caused Sunday's fire or whether an investigation has been opened into the operation of the unlicensed facility.

His office said the prime minister was receiving regular updates and had directed the foreign and expatriate welfare ministries to coordinate with the Bangladesh mission in Riyadh to speed up the repatriation process.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.