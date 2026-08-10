16 Bangladeshis killed factory fire in Saudi Arabia

Dhaka moves to repatriate bodies and seek compensation; furniture facility was unlicensed
Riyadh: Sixteen Bangladeshi workers have been killed in a fire at a sofa manufacturing facility in Riyadh, prompting Bangladesh to seek the swift repatriation of their bodies and compensation for their families.
The fire broke out on Sunday at a facility used for furniture upholstery in the Saudi capital.
Bangladesh’s foreign ministry confirmed the deaths on Monday, saying it was in “deep shock” over the loss of 16 of its citizens.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence said firefighters had extinguished a blaze at an unlicensed premises being used for furniture upholstery.
“Riyadh civil defence put out a fire at an unlicensed site being used for furniture upholstery,” the agency said in a post on X, adding that the necessary regulatory procedures had subsequently been completed.
It did not provide casualty figures or further details about the circumstances surrounding the fire.
Bangladesh’s Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury said officials were in constant communication with Saudi authorities through the country's embassy in Riyadh.
Officials have been instructed to ensure the bodies are returned to Bangladesh as quickly as possible and to secure government assistance and any compensation due to the victims’ families, he said.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman also expressed “deep shock” over the deaths and offered condolences to the families.
His office said the prime minister was receiving regular updates and had directed the foreign and expatriate welfare ministries to coordinate with the Bangladesh mission in Riyadh to speed up the repatriation process.
“All necessary cooperation would be provided from the Prime Minister’s Office,” Press Secretary Saleh Shibly said.
Saudi Arabia is the largest destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers, with around 3.5 million Bangladeshis living in the kingdom.
They work across a wide range of sectors, including construction, manufacturing and services, and their earnings are an important source of income for families back home.
Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia sent home more than $2.7 billion in remittances last year.
Globally, around seven million Bangladeshis work overseas, with the Middle East accounting for the majority of the country's expatriate workforce.
Authorities have not yet disclosed what caused Sunday's fire or whether an investigation has been opened into the operation of the unlicensed facility.
-- With AFP inputs