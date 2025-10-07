GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh sign labour deal to boost worker recruitment

Agreement sets framework to safeguard workers’ rights and expand job opportunities

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia's Human Resources Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi
Saudi Arabia's Human Resources Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi
Social media

Dubai: Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh have signed a landmark labour recruitment agreement aimed at streamlining the employment of Bangladeshi workers in the Kingdom while ensuring stronger protections for both employees and employers.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Eng. Ahmed Al Rajhi, Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, and Dr Asif Nazrul, Bangladeshi Minister of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment.

Under the new accord, both nations will establish a regulatory framework to govern recruitment processes, safeguard labour rights, and formalise contractual relationships between workers and employers. The initiative aligns with the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify labour markets and strengthen international partnerships to maintain a balanced, well-regulated employment environment.

During their meeting, the two ministers discussed mechanisms to enhance cooperation in the recruitment and training of skilled workers, as well as initiatives to improve the welfare and protection of Bangladeshi expatriates in the Kingdom. Dr Nazrul emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations to achieve shared economic and social goals.

Bangladeshi officials said the agreement is expected to open broader employment opportunities for skilled workers and reinforce guarantees for fair treatment and legal protection. It also marks another step forward in deepening cooperation between the two nations, which maintain strong economic and cultural ties.

 

Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

For illustrative purposes only.

Permit required for opiate medicines on Saudi flights

1m read
Saudi Arabia unveils oldest human settlement

Saudi Arabia unveils oldest human settlement

2m read
The Saudi Stock Exchange, also known as the Tadawul, in Riyadh

Why Saudi Arabia lifting this ban is groundbreaking

2m read
Saudi passports were stamped with a special mark featuring the 95th Saudi National Day logo and the phrase “UAE-Saudi, Together-Forever.”

Dubai surprises Saudi visitors on 95th National Day

1m read