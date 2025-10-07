Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh sign labour deal to boost worker recruitment

Agreement sets framework to safeguard workers’ rights and expand job opportunities
Dubai: Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh have signed a landmark labour recruitment agreement aimed at streamlining the employment of Bangladeshi workers in the Kingdom while ensuring stronger protections for both employees and employers.
The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Eng. Ahmed Al Rajhi, Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, and Dr Asif Nazrul, Bangladeshi Minister of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment.
Under the new accord, both nations will establish a regulatory framework to govern recruitment processes, safeguard labour rights, and formalise contractual relationships between workers and employers. The initiative aligns with the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify labour markets and strengthen international partnerships to maintain a balanced, well-regulated employment environment.
During their meeting, the two ministers discussed mechanisms to enhance cooperation in the recruitment and training of skilled workers, as well as initiatives to improve the welfare and protection of Bangladeshi expatriates in the Kingdom. Dr Nazrul emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations to achieve shared economic and social goals.
Bangladeshi officials said the agreement is expected to open broader employment opportunities for skilled workers and reinforce guarantees for fair treatment and legal protection. It also marks another step forward in deepening cooperation between the two nations, which maintain strong economic and cultural ties.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox