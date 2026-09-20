Emboldened Houthis advance in Yemen, widen attacks on Saudi Arabia: What can stop them?

Its latest gains have brought an old military problem back into sharp focus: If airstrikes have repeatedly failed to eliminate the Houthis, what can actually stop them?

CNN reported, citing multiple sources, that the Houthis’ recent gains have frustrated Gulf and American officials, with doubts over whether Saudi Arabia and Yemeni government forces can halt the advance on their own.

Saudi Arabia has launched scores of strikes against Houthi-held territory since fighting intensified, but the group has continued to advance. The United States is providing intelligence and targeting assistance to Riyadh, while stopping short of directly joining the campaign.

Trump’s return came as Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh and the US State Department warned that the Saudi-Houthi conflict could “escalate rapidly”. It also urged Americans outside the Middle East to seriously reconsider travel to and through the region.

The mounting tensions were underscored on Saturday when US President Donald Trump unexpectedly cut short his weekend at Camp David and returned to the White House a day earlier than scheduled. The White House gave no explanation for the change in plans.

During an intensified US air campaign, around 2,000 munitions were dropped on more than 1,000 targets, according to AP. The munitions alone cost more than $750 million.

Yemen’s anti-Houthi forces are fragmented. They include troops aligned with the internationally recognised government and southern factions with their own political ambitions. Some have fought one another in the past.

It is how to stop their advance without being drawn back into the kind of prolonged war that failed to defeat them before.

Airstrikes can degrade Houthi capabilities but have repeatedly failed to defeat the group. Missile defences can protect Saudi territory but cannot recapture ground in Yemen. A major ground offensive could challenge Houthi territorial control, but at the risk of another long and costly war.

AP reported that supplies of high-end interceptors are under pressure as Saudi Arabia confronts threats not only from Yemen but also from Iran-backed militias elsewhere in the region.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.