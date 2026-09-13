100 US advisers, no air cover: How Houthis seized Mocha and Perim Island in 36 hours

Within an extraordinary 36 hours, the Houthis captured the strategic port of Mocha and then Perim Island — also known as Mayun — at the entrance to the Bab Al Mandeb Strait.

The rapid collapse has triggered a blame game over how two strategically important positions could fall despite months of warning and growing US support for Saudi Arabia’s campaign against the Houthis, according to a CNN report.

It has also given Iran and its Houthi allies potentially greater leverage over a second vital shipping chokepoint at a time when Tehran is already restricting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The White House told CNN that Washington was focused on protecting core US national security interests, including freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, while enabling regional partners to take the lead in addressing security challenges.

The US position therefore appears to draw an important line: Washington is providing intelligence and targeting assistance but has stopped short of directly entering the battle on behalf of Yemeni and Saudi forces.

CNN had earlier reported that more than 100 US military advisers had been sent to Saudi Arabia to provide intelligence and targeting support for its campaign against the Houthis.

A Western source with knowledge of the operations told CNN that the battalion rosters contained “ghost names” — personnel who existed on payrolls but were not actually available to fight.

Mohammed Al Basha, an analyst who has advised the US government and private sector on Arabian Peninsula risks, told CNN there was no political cohesion among the forces opposing the Houthis and no unified command-and-control structure.

The route has become even more important during the Iran war as some oil exports have been redirected towards the Red Sea to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz.

That leaves Washington and its regional partners facing an uncomfortable question: After intelligence support, military advisers and weeks of warnings failed to prevent the loss of Mocha and Perim, what will stop the Houthis from taking their next target?

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.